Ubisoft shuts down online for classic Assassin’s Creed, Splinter Cell and more

Published: 26/Apr/2022 14:56

by James Busby
Ubisoft

Splinter Cell

Ubisoft has officially shut down the online multiplayer for a number of classic games, with the likes of Assassin’s Creed, Splinter Cell, Far Cry, and many more titles being impacted. 

The online multiplayer services for a number of Ubisoft titles have been shut down, leaving only the offline portions of the games available. This news comes via an official announcement on the Ubisoft website, where the video game company disclosed all the titles that would be affected. 

The most notable titles that have been impacted by this multiplayer closure are installments in iconic franchises including Assassin’s Creed, Splinter Cell, and Rainbow Six. While the majority of these titles aren’t exactly new, the news undoubtedly raises questions about game preservation. 

In order to help you find out which games have been impacted by the online multiplayer closures, we’ve listed every title. 

Ubisoft shuts down online services for classic titles

Assassin's Creed Bortherhood official box art
Ubisoft
Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood is one of the many classic titles impacted.

According to Ubisoft, the online multiplayer services for the titles listed below have now been shut down. While players will still be able to access all offline features, queuing up for online matches will no longer be possible. 

It’s also important to note that in-game news and player statistics have also been disabled. Additionally, games that used Ubisoft Connect services, Units, and Challenges have also been removed, meaning you will no longer be able to earn Units by completing Challenges for the game.

All unlockable content such as maps and skins are no longer available, meaning that players can longer unlock them. 

Every Ubisoft game impacted by online multiplayer closures

All the games that have been impacted by the online closures can be found below: 

America’s Army Xbox 360
Anno 1404 PC
Anno Online PC
Assassin’s Creed 2 PC | MAC | iOS | OnLive
Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood OnLive
Assassin’s Creed: Recollection MAC | iOS
Assassin’s Creed: Revelations OnLive
Avatar PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Beyond Good and Evil PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Blazing Angels 2 PC | Xbox 360
Call of Juarez 2: Bound in Blood PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Call of Juarez 3: The Cartel PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Driver: San Francisco OnLive
ESPN Sport Connections Wii U
Far Cry PC
Far Cry 2 PC
Far Cry Blood Dragon PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Flashback Origins PC
Ghost Recon PC
Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
H.A.W.X. PC
H.A.W.X. 2 PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive
Haze PlayStation 3
Heroes of Might and Magic 5 PC
I Am Alive PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Just Dance 3 Xbox 360
Just Dance 3 Greatest Hits Xbox 360
Just Dance 3 Kids Xbox 360 | Wii | Wii U
Just Dance 4 PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii U
Just Dance 2014 PlayStation 3 | PlayStation 4| Xbox 360 | Xbox One | Wii | Wii U
Just Dance 2015 PlayStation 3 | PlayStation 4 | Xbox 360 | Xbox One | Wii | Wii U
Just Dance 2016 PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii
Just Dance 2017 PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii
Just Dance 2018 PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii
Just Dance Disney Party Xbox 360 | Wii
Just Dance Disney Party 2 Xbox 360
Marvel Avengers: Battle for Earth Xbox 360 | Wii U
Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes PC
Might & Magic Duel of Champions PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Might & Magic Showdown PC
Might & Magic Showdown Paint Workshop PC
Might & Magic X: Legacy PC
MotionSports Xbox 360
MotionSport Adrenaline PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
My Fitness Coach Club PlayStation 3
PowerUp Heroes Xbox 360
Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive
PureFootball PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Rabbids Alive and Kicking Xbox 360
Rabbids Go Home Wii
Rabbids Land Wii U
Rabbids Travel in Time Wii
Rainbow Six – Raven Shield PC
Rainbow Six Lockdown PC | Nintendo GameCube | PlayStation 2 | Xbox
Rainbow Six Vegas PC | PlayStation 3 | PlayStation Portable | Xbox 360
Rainbow Six Vegas 2 PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Xbox One
Rayman 3 PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Rayman 3 HD PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Rayman Legends PC
Rayman Origins PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
R.U.S.E. MAC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
R.U.S.E. Beta PC
Scrabble 2007 PC
Scrabble 2009 PC
Settlers 3 PC
Settlers 4 PC
Settlers 6: Rise of an Empire PC
Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom PC | MAC
Settlers: Heritage of Kings PC
Shape Fitness Evolved Xbox 360
Shape Up Xbox One
Shaun White Skateboarding PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive
Shaun White Snowboarding PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive
Silent Hunter 3 PC
Silent Hunter 4: U-boat Missions PC
Silent Hunter 4: Wolves of the Pacific PC
Silent Hunter 5 OnLive
Smurfs 2 PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Spartacus Legends PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Splinter Cell: Blacklist Wii U
Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory PC
Splinter Cell: Conviction PC | MAC | OnLive
Splinter Cell: Double Agent PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
The Adventures of Tintin PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Tom Clancy’s EndWar PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Toy Soldiers War Chest PC | PlayStation 4 | Xbox One
Watch Dogs Companion Android | iOS
World in Conflict PC
Your Shape Fitness Evolved Xbox 360
Your Shape Fitness Evolved 2012 Xbox 360
Your Shape Fitness Evolved 2013 Wii U

So, there you have it, every game that has been taken offline by Ubisoft. It certainly comes as a surprise, but when so many newer titles exist and for games that have limited player counts, it is almost expected.

