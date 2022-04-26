Ubisoft shuts down online for classic Assassin’s Creed, Splinter Cell and more

Ubisoft has officially shut down the online multiplayer for a number of classic games, with the likes of Assassin’s Creed, Splinter Cell, Far Cry, and many more titles being impacted.
The online multiplayer services for a number of Ubisoft titles have been shut down, leaving only the offline portions of the games available. This news comes via an official announcement on the Ubisoft website, where the video game company disclosed all the titles that would be affected.
The most notable titles that have been impacted by this multiplayer closure are installments in iconic franchises including Assassin’s Creed, Splinter Cell, and Rainbow Six. While the majority of these titles aren’t exactly new, the news undoubtedly raises questions about game preservation.
Advertisement
In order to help you find out which games have been impacted by the online multiplayer closures, we’ve listed every title.
Ubisoft shuts down online services for classic titles
According to Ubisoft, the online multiplayer services for the titles listed below have now been shut down. While players will still be able to access all offline features, queuing up for online matches will no longer be possible.
It’s also important to note that in-game news and player statistics have also been disabled. Additionally, games that used Ubisoft Connect services, Units, and Challenges have also been removed, meaning you will no longer be able to earn Units by completing Challenges for the game.
Advertisement
All unlockable content such as maps and skins are no longer available, meaning that players can longer unlock them.
Every Ubisoft game impacted by online multiplayer closures
All the games that have been impacted by the online closures can be found below:
|America’s Army
|Xbox 360
|Anno 1404
|PC
|Anno Online
|PC
|Assassin’s Creed 2
|PC | MAC | iOS | OnLive
|Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood
|OnLive
|Assassin’s Creed: Recollection
|MAC | iOS
|Assassin’s Creed: Revelations
|OnLive
|Avatar
|PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
|Beyond Good and Evil
|PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
|Blazing Angels 2
|PC | Xbox 360
|Call of Juarez 2: Bound in Blood
|PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
|Call of Juarez 3: The Cartel
|PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
|Driver: San Francisco
|OnLive
|ESPN Sport Connections
|Wii U
|Far Cry
|PC
|Far Cry 2
|PC
|Far Cry Blood Dragon
|PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
|Flashback Origins
|PC
|Ghost Recon
|PC
|Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2
|PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
|H.A.W.X.
|PC
|H.A.W.X. 2
|PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive
|Haze
|PlayStation 3
|Heroes of Might and Magic 5
|PC
|I Am Alive
|PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
|Just Dance 3
|Xbox 360
|Just Dance 3 Greatest Hits
|Xbox 360
|Just Dance 3 Kids
|Xbox 360 | Wii | Wii U
|Just Dance 4
|PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii U
|Just Dance 2014
|PlayStation 3 | PlayStation 4| Xbox 360 | Xbox One | Wii | Wii U
|Just Dance 2015
|PlayStation 3 | PlayStation 4 | Xbox 360 | Xbox One | Wii | Wii U
|Just Dance 2016
|PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii
|Just Dance 2017
|PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii
|Just Dance 2018
|PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii
|Just Dance Disney Party
|Xbox 360 | Wii
|Just Dance Disney Party 2
|Xbox 360
|Marvel Avengers: Battle for Earth
|Xbox 360 | Wii U
|Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes
|PC
|Might & Magic Duel of Champions
|PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
|Might & Magic Showdown
|PC
|Might & Magic Showdown Paint Workshop
|PC
|Might & Magic X: Legacy
|PC
|MotionSports
|Xbox 360
|MotionSport Adrenaline
|PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
|My Fitness Coach Club
|PlayStation 3
|PowerUp Heroes
|Xbox 360
|Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands
|PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive
|PureFootball
|PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
|Rabbids Alive and Kicking
|Xbox 360
|Rabbids Go Home
|Wii
|Rabbids Land
|Wii U
|Rabbids Travel in Time
|Wii
|Rainbow Six – Raven Shield
|PC
|Rainbow Six Lockdown
|PC | Nintendo GameCube | PlayStation 2 | Xbox
|Rainbow Six Vegas
|PC | PlayStation 3 | PlayStation Portable | Xbox 360
|Rainbow Six Vegas 2
|PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Xbox One
|Rayman 3
|PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
|Rayman 3 HD
|PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
|Rayman Legends
|PC
|Rayman Origins
|PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
|R.U.S.E.
|MAC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
|R.U.S.E. Beta
|PC
|Scrabble 2007
|PC
|Scrabble 2009
|PC
|Settlers 3
|PC
|Settlers 4
|PC
|Settlers 6: Rise of an Empire
|PC
|Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom
|PC | MAC
|Settlers: Heritage of Kings
|PC
|Shape Fitness Evolved
|Xbox 360
|Shape Up
|Xbox One
|Shaun White Skateboarding
|PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive
|Shaun White Snowboarding
|PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive
|Silent Hunter 3
|PC
|Silent Hunter 4: U-boat Missions
|PC
|Silent Hunter 4: Wolves of the Pacific
|PC
|Silent Hunter 5
|OnLive
|Smurfs 2
|PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
|Spartacus Legends
|PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
|Splinter Cell: Blacklist
|Wii U
|Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory
|PC
|Splinter Cell: Conviction
|PC | MAC | OnLive
|Splinter Cell: Double Agent
|PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
|The Adventures of Tintin
|PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
|Tom Clancy’s EndWar
|PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
|Toy Soldiers War Chest
|PC | PlayStation 4 | Xbox One
|Watch Dogs Companion
|Android | iOS
|World in Conflict
|PC
|Your Shape Fitness Evolved
|Xbox 360
|Your Shape Fitness Evolved 2012
|Xbox 360
|Your Shape Fitness Evolved 2013
|Wii U
So, there you have it, every game that has been taken offline by Ubisoft. It certainly comes as a surprise, but when so many newer titles exist and for games that have limited player counts, it is almost expected.
Make sure you stick with Dexerto for all the latest gaming news and updates.