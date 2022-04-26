Ubisoft shuts down online for classic Assassin’s Creed, Splinter Cell and more

Ubisoft has officially shut down the online multiplayer for a number of classic games, with the likes of Assassin’s Creed, Splinter Cell, Far Cry, and many more titles being impacted.

The online multiplayer services for a number of Ubisoft titles have been shut down, leaving only the offline portions of the games available. This news comes via an official announcement on the Ubisoft website, where the video game company disclosed all the titles that would be affected.

The most notable titles that have been impacted by this multiplayer closure are installments in iconic franchises including Assassin’s Creed, Splinter Cell, and Rainbow Six. While the majority of these titles aren’t exactly new, the news undoubtedly raises questions about game preservation.

In order to help you find out which games have been impacted by the online multiplayer closures, we’ve listed every title.

Ubisoft shuts down online services for classic titles

According to Ubisoft, the online multiplayer services for the titles listed below have now been shut down. While players will still be able to access all offline features, queuing up for online matches will no longer be possible.

It’s also important to note that in-game news and player statistics have also been disabled. Additionally, games that used Ubisoft Connect services, Units, and Challenges have also been removed, meaning you will no longer be able to earn Units by completing Challenges for the game.

All unlockable content such as maps and skins are no longer available, meaning that players can longer unlock them.

Every Ubisoft game impacted by online multiplayer closures

All the games that have been impacted by the online closures can be found below:

America’s Army Xbox 360 Anno 1404 PC Anno Online PC Assassin’s Creed 2 PC | MAC | iOS | OnLive Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood OnLive Assassin’s Creed: Recollection MAC | iOS Assassin’s Creed: Revelations OnLive Avatar PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 Beyond Good and Evil PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 Blazing Angels 2 PC | Xbox 360 Call of Juarez 2: Bound in Blood PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 Call of Juarez 3: The Cartel PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 Driver: San Francisco OnLive ESPN Sport Connections Wii U Far Cry PC Far Cry 2 PC Far Cry Blood Dragon PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 Flashback Origins PC Ghost Recon PC Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 H.A.W.X. PC H.A.W.X. 2 PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive Haze PlayStation 3 Heroes of Might and Magic 5 PC I Am Alive PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 Just Dance 3 Xbox 360 Just Dance 3 Greatest Hits Xbox 360 Just Dance 3 Kids Xbox 360 | Wii | Wii U Just Dance 4 PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii U Just Dance 2014 PlayStation 3 | PlayStation 4| Xbox 360 | Xbox One | Wii | Wii U Just Dance 2015 PlayStation 3 | PlayStation 4 | Xbox 360 | Xbox One | Wii | Wii U Just Dance 2016 PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii Just Dance 2017 PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii Just Dance 2018 PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii Just Dance Disney Party Xbox 360 | Wii Just Dance Disney Party 2 Xbox 360 Marvel Avengers: Battle for Earth Xbox 360 | Wii U Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes PC Might & Magic Duel of Champions PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 Might & Magic Showdown PC Might & Magic Showdown Paint Workshop PC Might & Magic X: Legacy PC MotionSports Xbox 360 MotionSport Adrenaline PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 My Fitness Coach Club PlayStation 3 PowerUp Heroes Xbox 360 Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive PureFootball PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 Rabbids Alive and Kicking Xbox 360 Rabbids Go Home Wii Rabbids Land Wii U Rabbids Travel in Time Wii Rainbow Six – Raven Shield PC Rainbow Six Lockdown PC | Nintendo GameCube | PlayStation 2 | Xbox Rainbow Six Vegas PC | PlayStation 3 | PlayStation Portable | Xbox 360 Rainbow Six Vegas 2 PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Xbox One Rayman 3 PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 Rayman 3 HD PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 Rayman Legends PC Rayman Origins PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 R.U.S.E. MAC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 R.U.S.E. Beta PC Scrabble 2007 PC Scrabble 2009 PC Settlers 3 PC Settlers 4 PC Settlers 6: Rise of an Empire PC Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom PC | MAC Settlers: Heritage of Kings PC Shape Fitness Evolved Xbox 360 Shape Up Xbox One Shaun White Skateboarding PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive Shaun White Snowboarding PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive Silent Hunter 3 PC Silent Hunter 4: U-boat Missions PC Silent Hunter 4: Wolves of the Pacific PC Silent Hunter 5 OnLive Smurfs 2 PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 Spartacus Legends PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 Splinter Cell: Blacklist Wii U Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory PC Splinter Cell: Conviction PC | MAC | OnLive Splinter Cell: Double Agent PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 The Adventures of Tintin PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 Tom Clancy’s EndWar PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 Toy Soldiers War Chest PC | PlayStation 4 | Xbox One Watch Dogs Companion Android | iOS World in Conflict PC Your Shape Fitness Evolved Xbox 360 Your Shape Fitness Evolved 2012 Xbox 360 Your Shape Fitness Evolved 2013 Wii U

So, there you have it, every game that has been taken offline by Ubisoft. It certainly comes as a surprise, but when so many newer titles exist and for games that have limited player counts, it is almost expected.

