Ubisoft rumored to be taken over as share price plummets

A new report has revealed that Ubisoft could be set for some takeover bids as the French publisher has seen its share prices drop quite significantly in the last 12 months, generating interest.

Ubisoft is indisputably one of the biggest video game companies in the world and has contributed to some of the most popular and beloved franchises. From Assassin’s Creed to Far Cry, Ubisoft has mastered the art of the open world and has ventured into many other genres over the years.

The company has been running since 1986 under the stewardship of the Guillemot family and is currently worth a staggering amount, with a market cap of $5bn. However, concerns have arisen over the company’s status, which saw the share price decline.

Could Ubisoft be bought out?

Ubisoft’s value, as of April 2022, stands at $5.19 billion. But as reported by Bloomberg, “shares of Ubisoft have fallen 41% in Paris trading over the past year.”

The falling price has been attributed to several factors including alleged concerns about environmental workplace conditions and video game development issues.

The Bloomberg report also said: “Several private equity firms including Blackstone Inc. and KKR & Co. have been studying the French business, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. Ubisoft hasn’t entered into any serious negotiations with potential acquirers, and it’s unclear whether its major shareholder is willing to pursue a deal, the people said.”

It does go on to say that no formal bids have been made and there’s no guarantee at all that any interested parties will go forward with a concrete proposal.

It remains to be seen how strong the purported interest is in Ubisoft and if any of it comes to fruition. There’s every chance that the Guillemot family will want to keep the majority ownership of the company they founded.