Ubisoft giving NFTs to employees despite Quartz backlash

Ubisoft has decided to gift its employees commemorative NFTs despite the relentless backlash they faced after announcing Quartz.

In December 2021, Ubisoft announced Quartz. This is their new NFT platform where players can buy usable non-fungible tokens. These include one-of-a-kind weapon skins and cosmetic items players can equip in-game.

Unsurprisingly, this announcement was met with harsh criticism. Comments called for the company to “be better,” and Ubisoft delisted the announcement video after 95% of responders disliked the video.

Despite the obvious outcry for change, Ubisoft is still pushing forward with NFTs. A Ubisoft executive recently stated that the backlash was because players “don’t get it.” However, the reported gifting of NFTs to employees is leading some to question which party actually doesn’t “get it”.

Advertisement

Ubisoft gifts NFTs to developers

According to a report from Kotaku, Ubisoft recently offered the developers working on Ghost Recon Breakpoint a free NFT. Breakpoint is the testing grounds for Ubisoft’s Quartz NFTs.

Read More: Notorious Rainbow Six cheater is top suspect in fake Ubisoft hostage situation

“With the opening of the Ubisoft Quartz platform in December, we thought of creating an exclusive Digit for you, the ‘Ghost Recon 20th-anniversary cap!'” wrote Ubisoft in an announcement to Breakpoint staff, “If you want to receive this exclusive [NFT], we will inject it into your crypto-wallet on the 9th of March.”

The exclusive NFT is a dark-grey baseball cap with the Ghost Recon 20th Anniversary logo plastered on the front. Since Breakpoint is the only Ubisoft title currently supporting Quartz NFTs, the developers can play their own hard work wearing a cap they could have modeled themselves.

Advertisement

The gifting of NFTs to developers is ironic after Ubisoft employees recently reported their distaste for Quartz Digits. Ubisoft employees called Quartz “upsetting” and questioned whether the endeavor is worth the negative publicity.

While Ubisoft has yet to comment on this most recent NFT news, spectators on Twitter have already weighed in with their dismay. We will continue to keep our reader’s updated as more news comes to light.