Ubisoft cancels Ghost Recon, Splinter Cell games amid financial strain

Ryan Lemay . 11 minutes ago

Delays are an industry norm in the current video game landscape, and Ubisoft was reportedly the latest victim.

The game studio recently made headlines for removing Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD from the Steam store. Players slammed Ubisoft for removing the title even if players purchased it.

Ubisoft delayed its open-world Avatar game out of 2022. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora no longer launches in the same time window as the film sequel.

Splinter Cell VR, Ghost Recon Frontline, and two other unannounced games were also reportedly axed by Ubisoft due to financial constrain.

Ubisoft Sam Fisher’s three green dots are iconic, and Ubisoft’s Splinter Cell series should make for a great video game TV show.

Ubisoft cancels or postpones five major projects

Stephen Totilo, Axios video game journalist, confirmed Ubisoft’s cancellations.

Ghost Recon Frontline was a free-to-play tactical-action PVP shooter in the Ghost Recon universe. The game was developed by Ubisoft Bucharest and never received an official release date.

Ubisoft announced Splinter Cell VR in September 2020 exclusively on Oculus VR. Ubisoft’s Red Storm Entertainment led the Project.

There has not been a new entry in the Splinter Cell franchise since Splinter Cell: Blacklist in 2013. Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, released in 2019.

Dexerto reported in April that private investors were interested in buying Ubisoft amidst its dropping stock price.

The company is now worth half what it was in 2018, and its stock price dropped from $110 a share to under $50 in April.

Ubisoft avoided a buyout In April, but the company is back in the crosshairs after this recent stepback. However, the company still has a few exciting projects in the pipeline.

Skull and Bones, Ubisoft’s upcoming pirate video game, releases on November 8, and Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope comes out on October 20.

We will provide any updates if other Ubisoft title release dates are affected by financial constraints.