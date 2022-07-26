Ubisoft assures players Roller Champions isn’t canceled despite rumors

Terry Oh . Last updated: Jul 26, 2022

Ubisoft has denied rumors Roller Champions is getting canceled, with the developer doubling down on big plans for the game’s future. It was originally reported development was winding down to support other projects like Assassin’s Creed: Rift.

Roller Champions, the 3v3 roller-skating game brought out by Ubisoft in May, launched positively but to little fanfare.

Amid news of Assassin’s Creed Rift delays, this led to fans thinking the project flopped and was going to be canceled after it was brought up on the XboxEra podcast.

However, the hypothetical question posed to insiders like Jeff Grubb and others has been answered by Ubisoft with a firm stance — they’re going to continue supporting the struggling game even if new content is delayed.

“What the Roller Champions dev team is doing is making sure we focus on what our players have told us needs improvement, and that supersedes all other priorities,” Ubisoft stated on Twitter.

They continue by reassuring the players “we can tell you that we’ve got exciting stuff planned for the next season.

“We strongly believe, however, that before we release new content, we’ve got to do right by our players.”

The team at Ubisoft is attempting to take two birds with one stone with this public statement: reassure the players that improvements are coming, and deny cancellation claims.

Although now debunked, Roller Champions Cancellation rumors weren’t completely out of the blue. The developer has been plagued by numerous cancellations for other games such as Ghost Recon Frontline.