Two Point Museum: Everything we know

Two Point has finally revealed the next installment of their popular franchise, this time allowing players to run a thrilling museum.

Two Point Studios, otherwise known as the developers behind the aptly named Two Point Hospital and Two Point Campus have finally revealed their brand new game, coming just two years after Campus graced players’ consoles and PC screens.

So, to keep you updated on Two Point Museum, here’s everything we know about the game, from its recent trailers, features, platforms, and so much more.

Two Point Studios

Unfortunately no, Two Point Museum doesn’t have a release date yet. All we know is that it’s “coming soon.”

However, when a release date is announced, we’ll be updating this article so be sure to bookmark it and check back soon for more information.

Platforms

Two Point Museum will be made available for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox X/S.

There’s currently no word regarding PS4, Xbox One, or Switch releases. Although Two Point Hospital and Campus were released for the above platforms, so it’s entirely possible.

Trailer

On August 14, 2024, Two Point Studios released an announcement trailer for Two Point Museum. Inside the trailer, we saw the new designs, some of the exhibitions players can build, the gameplay, and of course, all the things that can go wrong if you’re not attentive.

You can watch the announcement trailer below:

Features

There will be multiple features in Two Point Museum like creating exhibitions, managing the customers, looking for more exhibits, and of course, protecting those displays from thieves and children.

Players will be able to send teams of specialists on adventures to retrieve artifacts during Two Point Museum. As they explore, you’ll be able to unlock new exhibits, themes, styles and so much more.

However, once your adventures have grabbed some new displays, it’s up to you to protect them from the various dangers that lurk around the museum, from the elements, vandals, thieves, and children.

Then, as we’ve seen through Campus and Hospital, keeping your guests happy will be a key aspect of Two Point Museum, with players needing to keep the location clean, and exciting, and host plenty of gift shops to bring in the cash and donations.

As previously mentioned, if any new information is revealed, we’ll be sure to update this article so check back soon.

