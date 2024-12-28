Two hidden Marvel Rivals settings make playing support much easier

Every hero in Marvel Rivals has their own menu of custom settings and key bindings that they can swap around, but there are two settings you’ll want to look out for on every Support/Strategist hero to make your life a whole lot easier.

Playing support in Marvel Rivals isn’t easy, especially if you’re solo queuing and don’t have a team that’s looking out for you and trying to keep you alive. Most support heroes are high-tier picks, but only if they can stay alive.

While no change of settings will keep you from getting steamrolled by Iron Fist, there are a two tweaks you’ll want to look out for that you can only find in hero-specific menus.

Two small Marvel Rivals settings make a big difference

First off, it’s worth knowing what you’re getting into by tweaking hero-specific settings. Depending on which character you choose to check out first, you’ll have a drastically different experience in swapping settings.

But there’s a lot to take in with these menus depending on which character you pick. Rocket Raccoon, for one, almost has too many things to switch around.

There’s a lot happening here even if you know what to look for. Every hero in Marvel Rivals has their own laundry list of settings you can swap around to suit your preferences, but these can only be accessed by looking at that hero’s section of the settings menu.

But, for almost every support hero, there are two settings that can really help out. The first is “Healing Reticle Feedback”, which you can see on the above menu.

This essentially gives you healmarkers, the healing version of hitmarkers, providing visual feedback when you heal. And, while there’s a sound that plays when you heal as well, this can be good in a few scenarios.

For instance, if you’re playing Luna Snow and you hit Shift to use her penetrating ice bolts, it can sometimes be hard to tell when you’re healing allies over the feedback of hitting enemies. Having healmarkers on certain heroes can be immensely helpful.

It’s also worth mentioning this setting is a huge win in terms of accessibility, as players who can’t hear the game now have a way to tell whether or not they’re healing allies.

The other setting is something not every support hero has, but it’s essential on the heroes who do have it. It’s called “Target Sensitivity”.

Mantis is a great example because she has a way to adjust both her Inspire and Heal. This setting hones in the range at which lock-on abilities snap to allies. So, if you find yourself healing the wrong target because your targeter keeps snapping to the wrong ally, this will give you much more precision.

Outside of these two settings, there are a ton of specific dials you can turn depending on the hero, many of which will alter the way they play. It’s worth exploring the settings menu on every hero to see what you can do with them.

For instance, altering Captain America’s sprint input can allow him to double his attack speed if you’re good enough.