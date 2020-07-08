Twitch streamer smashes Dark Souls challenge with Guitar Hero controller

The Dark Souls series is infamous for its extraordinary difficulty, but that hasn’t stopped one determined Twitch streamer from raising the stakes even higher. Not only did they blitz through Dark Souls 3 with a Guitar Hero controller, but they did it without taking a single hit.

From Software titles always deliver some of the most nail-biting boss fights in the gaming industry. Whether it’s your first run or your hundredth time through, these fights can still end in disaster from a brief lapse in judgment. One small error could bring your world crashing down in an instant.

With that in mind, veterans still look to up the ante from time to time. Some have even managed to push through all core Dark Souls games in a single run. In the latest experiment, however, Twitch streamer ‘Mezz’Plays’ decided to ditch the standard console controller.

For their unique challenge, they picked up a Guitar Hero controller and went to work. Simply beating the game with this device wouldn’t have been enough though; they managed to get through all of Dark Souls 3 without taking a single hit.

No different from other games in the series, Dark Souls 3 is packed full of optional content. There’s a heap of bosses that players may never see throughout their run. Though some bosses are mandatory to progress the story. Tackling only the necessary fights during their challenge run, MezzPlays blitzed through the game.

This entry can often take around 50 hours to get through in a standard run. However, the streamer cruised through in just over four hours. Even with a guitar in hand, and no-hits allowed, they set this astonishing pace.

After days of learning the run and growing familiar with the bizarre control scheme, it all came down to one last fight. Squaring up against the Soul of Cinder boss on July 7, they evaded every attack and bided their time, slowly chipping away with individual attacks when they saw an opening.

Before long, they landed the final blow and felled the last core enemy of the game. “Oh f*** we actually f***ing got it,” they said in disbelief. The insane challenge had finally come to an end as Twitch chat erupted in applause and the streamer took a few minutes to soak it all in.

“It’s f***ing over. I am the first person on Earth to do that stupid s*** with a Guitar Hero controller,” they joked.

We’ve seen some truly astonishing controllers in recent history, but taking on the crushing difficulty of Dark Souls with a guitar certainly has to take the cake. Who knows what absurd task the streamer might look to accomplish next.