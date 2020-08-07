Twitch streamer pulls off greatest Fall Guys Door Dash run ever

A Twitch streamer has pulled off the greatest gate run ever in the latest spin on the battle royale genre, in Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout.

Fall Guys launched on August 4, including for free to PlayStation Plus users, and became an instant hit. It was a fun spin on battle royale and looks like the quintessential party game.

That said, it can also be incredibly frustrating at times, especially when certain games just don’t go your way — but this story is the exact opposite.

If you’ve played Fall Guys at all, you’ll likely be familiar with Door Dash, and how incredibly annoying it can be when it doesn’t go your way.

As you progress through the game, you have to correctly predict which door you will be able to jump through, and which ones are going to be impossible to vault through.

This means that a lot of the time you end up following the countless other players and trying to funnel into a small gap, but if you can correctly predict which door will open for you, you might get an edge on opponents as they head for other ones.

While most of the time, you might be able to correctly predict a couple of the doors to jump through, more likely than not you’re going to hit a wall at least once, unless you follow the crowd.

But in one of the most impressive Door Dash runs we’ve seen, Marche managed to correctly predict every single door on his run, calling it as he went, in a showing of pure gaming and mental superiority.

“See, I’m a gamer,” he said after pulling off the impressive feat. “So I know. As a gamer, you’re in the dev’s head… I know where the developers are putting the doors.”

Somehow, Marche didn’t even qualify in first place after this incredible Door Dash run, falling at the big final jump and allowing others to overtake him — but really, there was only one winner of that game, and it’s the person who paved the way for everyone else.