Twitch streamer goes viral with "easiest" Fall Guys win ever

Twitch streamer Autrush managed possibly the easiest Fall Guys win ever thanks to a hilarious bug that sent him catapulting to the finish line.

Fall Guys became an instant sensation after its August 4th release date. The demand for the game was so beyond the developers’ expectations that the servers were pushed to the max, and they had to plead with hopeful players to stop review-bombing them on Steam.

Streaming sites have been thoroughly populated with videos of the zany battle royal game, with plenty of funny and frustrating moments to keep fans entertained.

Streamer Autrush, real name Quentin, was one such streamer who felt the enormity of the player base when a clip of a funny glitch in a Door Dash round garnered more views than he expected.

The Door Dash round involves players trying to get to the finish line first by avoiding the fake doors and bursting through the real ones.

Autrush managed to move uninterrupted through the first door, but got caught on one of the fallen blocks after making it through the second. This flung him across several gates, far ahead of his competitors.

“What the f**k just happened?” he exclaimed as his character was sent soaring across the level. As the streamer crossed the finish line he laughed, calling it the “easiest game my life.”

While the video of the original Twitch stream has only 21 views, the clip of the hilarious glitch has over 90,000 views at the time of writing, so the streamer's incredible luck has gone viral.

Whether or not anyone else will be able to replicate his success, though, remains to be seen but Fall Guys has thrown up some pretty hilarious moments so far.