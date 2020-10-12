Twitch streamer gets luckiest Genshin Impact character pull ever - Dexerto

One lucky Twitch streamer was literally thanking his lucky stars when he managed to pull two very rare Genshin Impact characters in only 15 attempts, a notoriously difficult feat for the free-to-play gacha game.

Genshin Impact has become the latest game to consume everyone’s free time in 2020. Players were sucked in by its beautiful Breath of the Wild inspired open-world, but the game has established itself as an independent phenomenon in many ways – its stunning cast of unique characters to name but one.

Advertisement

The character acquisition system in the game centers around the gacha format, where characters and special weapons are obtained through pulls or ‘Wishes’ that can be purchased with Acquainted or Intertwined fates, which themselves can be bought with Primogems.

Every item has a star rating, the highest being five, which indicates the rarity of the character. For every wish you make, you could end up with a weapon like a sword, bow, catalyst, or you could be lucky enough to get a character.

Advertisement

While it’s particularly rare to get, streamer Transcendence certainly defied the odds, when he pulled out an unexpected result from just 15 wishes.

Read More: How to bunny hop in Genshin Impact for faster movement

Almost right off the bat, he ended up pulling Venti, the mischievous bard, the first of the five-star characters he pulled. The streamer played it cool after throwing his arms in the air though, saying “it’s that easy, it’s that easy!”

Spurred on by his lucky Venti pull, Transcendence went all out with ten wishes in one go and watched as the results began to pop up on screen one by one.

Advertisement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

And in an unexpected turn of events, QiQi also popped up, an adorable apprentice and herb gatherer, and incidentally another five-star pull.

Read More: Genshin Impact cosplayer casts spells as flawless Lisa

Miraculously Transcendence played it off yet again with “it’s just that easy, what are you guys talking about?” but clearly looking delighted at the brilliantly lucky character pulls, within only 15 wishes.

Advertisement

Fans of the game will be praying that they end up with similar luck to this streamer next time they use up those all-important Wishes.