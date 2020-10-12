 Twitch streamer gets luckiest Genshin Impact character pull ever - Dexerto
Twitch streamer gets luckiest Genshin Impact character pull ever

Published: 12/Oct/2020 15:58

by Georgina Smith
Lucky streamer celebrates great Genshin Impact wish pull
Twitch: Transcendence / miHoYo

Genshin Impact

One lucky Twitch streamer was literally thanking his lucky stars when he managed to pull two very rare Genshin Impact characters in only 15 attempts, a notoriously difficult feat for the free-to-play gacha game.

Genshin Impact has become the latest game to consume everyone’s free time in 2020. Players were sucked in by its beautiful Breath of the Wild inspired open-world, but the game has established itself as an independent phenomenon in many ways – its stunning cast of unique characters to name but one.

The character acquisition system in the game centers around the gacha format, where characters and special weapons are obtained through pulls or ‘Wishes’ that can be purchased with Acquainted or Intertwined fates, which themselves can be bought with Primogems.

miHoYo
Genshin Impact has accumulated over 17 million downloads since its recent release.

Every item has a star rating, the highest being five, which indicates the rarity of the character. For every wish you make, you could end up with a weapon like a sword, bow, catalyst, or you could be lucky enough to get a character.

While it’s particularly rare to get, streamer Transcendence certainly defied the odds, when he pulled out an unexpected result from just 15 wishes.

Almost right off the bat, he ended up pulling Venti, the mischievous bard, the first of the five-star characters he pulled. The streamer played it cool after throwing his arms in the air though, saying “it’s that easy, it’s that easy!”

Spurred on by his lucky Venti pull, Transcendence went all out with ten wishes in one go and watched as the results began to pop up on screen one by one.

And in an unexpected turn of events, QiQi also popped up, an adorable apprentice and herb gatherer, and incidentally another five-star pull.

Miraculously Transcendence played it off yet again with “it’s just that easy, what are you guys talking about?” but clearly looking delighted at the brilliantly lucky character pulls, within only 15 wishes.

Fans of the game will be praying that they end up with similar luck to this streamer next time they use up those all-important Wishes.

FIFA 21 TOTW 3 predictions: Ramos, Firmino, Trippier

Published: 12/Oct/2020 15:49

by Connor Bennett
Graphics: EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

FIFA 21’s Team of the Week is back for a third week in Ultimate Team after a packed slate of game. So, here are our predictions for the newest set of cards.

Even though many of the world’s top domestic leagues have been taking a break due to international games, that’s not stopping Team of the Week. 

The weekly addition of new cards has been full steam ahead since the launch of FIFA 21, with superstars like Heung Min Son, Erling Haaland, and Bruno Fernandes receiving a special card already for their real-life performances.

With Team of the Week #3 on the horizon, some FIFA players might assume that it’s going to be a weaker set of cards, but, it could actually surprise you. 

Erling Haaland in FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
We’ve already seen stars like Erling Haaland receive TOTW cards in FIFA 21.

FIFA 21 TOTW Week #3 predictions

For example, we’ve got Roberto Firmino, Sergio Ramos, and Sergej Milinković-Savić as the headline players in our predictions. Firmino, the Liverpool star, has been in fine form Brazil during the international break, and seems nailed on for a card.

Looking up the Premier League table, Firmino’s Merseyside rival Gylfi Sigurdsson also looks nailed on for a card. The Everton midfielder bagged himself two goals and the Man of the Match honors during Iceland’s win over Romania.

Elsewhere, Mason Mount notched home England’s winner against Belgium and a fine performance earns him a nod, while Matthias Ginter got himself on the scoresheet in Germany’s 2-1 Nations League win over Ukraine. 

  • GK: Rui Patricio – Wolves
  • GK: Brad Guzan – Atlanta United
  • RB: Jere Uronen – Genk
  • CB: Willi Orban – RB Leipzig
  • CB: Matthias Ginter – Borussia Monchengladbach
  • CB: Sergio Ramos – Real Madrid
  • LB: Robert Skov – Hoffenheim
  • LB: Kieran Trippier – Atletico Madrid 
  • CM: Sergej Milinković-Savić – Lazio
  • CM: Mason Mount – Chelsea
  • CM: Alejandro Bedoya – Philadelphia Union
  • CAM: Nikola Vlasic – CSKA Moscow
  • CAM: Gylfi Sigurdsson – Everton
  • CAM: Lee Nguyen – New England Revolution
  • RM: Martin Odegaard – Real Madrid
  • RM: Gwion Edwards – Ipswich Town
  • LW: Luis Muriel – Atalanta
  • LM: Kamil Grosicki – West Brom
  • CF: Roberto Firmino – Liverpool
  • ST: Felipe Mora – Portland Timbers
  • ST: Alexander Sorloth – RB Leipzig
  • ST: Michael Olunga – Kashiwa Reysol
  • ST: Jamille Matt – Forest Green Rovers

As for the domestic leagues we’ve given a nod to, Forest Green Rovers’ Jamille Matt bagged himself a hat-trick in a 4-1 triumph over Scunthorpe, while Felipe Mora grabbed two goals for Portland Timbers in their 6-3 win over LA Galaxy.

Of course, these players are purely who we believe will be in the Team of the Week, but EA might have some different ideas.

Be sure to check in with our Twitter account, UltimateTeamUK, on Wednesday, October 14 for the confirmed TOTW squad.

