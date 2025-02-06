Twitch streamer collects thousands of Steam trading cards to buy a Steam Deck

One Twitch streamer has managed to accrue an impressive amount of Steam trading cards, enough, in fact, he plans to use to purchase a Steam Deck outright with them.

Collecting Steam trading cards is a great way to show off one’s profile and dedication to the platform. Though for players who aren’t too keen on hoarding them, you can always opt to sell them to add some value to your Steam Wallet.

Generally, this is great if you’d like to buy a game and are just missing a few cents or dollars, mainly because most of the time, these cards don’t really have much worth.

However, that hasn’t stopped Twitch streamer Ringler from taking it to the next level, amassing an impressive amount of cards to the point it’s now possible for him to purchase the base model of a Steam Deck.

Twitch streamer manages to obtain over $400 from Steam trading cards

It all began with a short announcement on February 3, 2025. Ringler, Smash fanatic and budding streamer, shared his goal in a post on X: To buy a Steam Deck entirely with trading cards.

Though that seems like something extremely hard to achieve, things really started kicking off shortly after the announcement.

After the post went viral, many others started showing interest and support for this movement, with dozens donating their trading cards to his Steam account.

In just a few hours, he had over 16,000 cards—and it got even crazier afterward, to the point that he had to use certain tools to automate the card listings after having to sell them manually.

Granted, he had to slow the selling pace down after getting hit with an error at one point, but even after that, he has successfully hit his goal. As per his latest update, the streamer has already accumulated over $400 on his account, which is already enough to purchase the base model of the handheld.

At this point, he’s “almost certain” there will be enough funds to purchase an extra Steam Deck before going on to consider donating it to a pediatric hospital. “For now, it’s a waiting game,” he added.