 Twitch speedrunner freaks out after reclaiming Super Mario 64 zero star record - Dexerto
Twitch speedrunner freaks out after reclaiming Super Mario 64 zero star record

Published: 27/Jan/2021 20:44

by Michael Gwilliam
Super Mario 64 speed run
Nintendo

Speedrunning

Super Mario 64 speedrunner ‘Kanno’ is once again the zero star world record holder after over 20,000 attempts at reclaiming the top spot.

For speedrunners, there are few games more coveted and prestigious than Super Mario 64 and its four main categories: 120 stars, 70 stars, 16 stars, 1 star and 0 stars. The latter can be incredibly complicated, but oh so worth it.

While many may be wondering how it’s possible to beat Super Mario 64 with zero stars, it was discovered awhile ago that by jumping at just the right angle with complex controller inputs, it’s possible for Mario to access areas in the game that otherwise wouldn’t be available.

This includes doors players need to access to fight Bowser bosses, obtain keys and move on in the game. It can all be very complicated, with some techniques more difficult to pull off, which is why the game has the different categories.

Super Mario 64 speed run world records
Speedrun.com
The zero star Super Mario 64 record list is incredible.

For Japanese speedrunner Kanno, January 26 was the day he finally reclaimed his throne as the world’s top zero star runner.

The record prior to Kanno’s run was Dowsky, who finished the N64 title in just 6m 32s 150ms.

In order to beat it, Kanno tried a whopping 20,471 times until finally, he got it. Sitting shirtless on the floor, the streamer was on pace to reach his goal as he sent Bowser flying into the remaining bomb in the corner of the battle arena.

At first he was unsure he got it, sighing “maybe not the world record, sorry” to his viewers. However, once he scored the finishing blow and the big star appeared, the streamer’s eyes lit up with glee.

“Yo, what?!” he cried, speechless with what he accomplished. “World record! Thank you so much!”

Despite now holding the record with an incredible 6m 31s 520ms, the streamer is promising to lower the record even further.

“Next will [be] sub 6:30!” he said in his video submission to Speedrun.com.

It’s always amazing to see a streamer’s hard work pay off, especially when so many hours and attempts go into reaching a goal. It’s definitely a record to watch from beginning to end given how difficult it is to obtain.

Entertainment

Jake Paul claims KSI is scared to fight him

Published: 27/Jan/2021 18:41 Updated: 27/Jan/2021 18:47

by Virginia Glaze
Jake Paul claims KSI is scared to fight him
YouTube: Jake Paul / JJ Olatunji

Jake Paul ksi

YouTube star-turned-pro boxer Jake Paul has claimed that rival creator KSI is too chicken to throw down with him in the ring after inciting a beef with the British rapper in early 2020.

The rivalry between Jake Paul and KSI goes back to Logan Paul’s first fight with the YouTuber in 2018. Ever since then, the younger Paul brother has been itching to face off with KSI whenever possible, culminating in a head-to-head standoff with the UK-based personality after Jake’s win over AnEsonGib a year ago.

With KSI having defeated his older brother, it seems that Jake is hankering to restore his family’s honor — but amid the current global pandemic, it doesn’t look like KSI is interested in risking his health for a boxing match.

Jake Paul spoke on this apparent issue during a video uploaded on January 27, 2021, a year after he and KSI nearly came to blows in the ring. According to Jake, KSI is “scared” to fight him, and is using the ongoing global health crisis as an excuse to duck a potential bout.

“This guy is scared of me,” he claimed. “He’s legitimately scared. You can see through all of his shit. You can see through it all. This guy keeps blaming not fighting me because of COVID.”

Despite doing his best to rile up KSI into fighting him, Jake isn’t too sure their match will ever happen — and isn’t sure he even wants to accept it, having now scheduled an event with former MMA fighter Ben Askren.

“I don’t know what KSI is doing,” he added. “I doubt that fight is ever gonna happen. I’m just gonna be fighting these MMA, these professional fighters, and my skill level is just growing and growing. I’m not gonna go backwards and fight a YouTuber who I’m just gonna kill.”

This is far from the first time Jake has accused KSI of ducking him; this particular song and dance has been going on since last year, with KSI reminding Jake that, “You’re acting like a pandemic isn’t happening right now.”

Will these two ever face off? That possibility is still up in the air, but for now, fans can look forward to Jake’s upcoming bout with Ben Askren — as well as Logan’s forthcoming Super Exhibition fight with none other than Floyd Mayweather.