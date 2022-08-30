Twitch rival Facebook Gaming confirms app is set to shut down

Facebook Gaming is confirmed to shut down its services for iPhone and Android users, marking the end of Meta-owned Twitch and YouTube Gaming competitor.

Carving out a space alongside streaming giants such as the Amazon-owned Twitch and YouTube Gaming, the Meta-owned Facebook Gaming app launched in June 2018.

Giving players a hub to view Esports tournaments, livestreams, and to play games with others, Facebook Gaming has been available on iPhone and Android since its debut.

Despite hosting the likes of streaming megastars like Disguised Toast, Dr Disrespect (very briefly), and more, the Facebook Gaming app is set to shut down later this year.

Facebook Gaming app will “no longer work” for iPhone and Android users

In a post from Facebook Gaming (via Twitch streamer Gothalion), the Meta-owned app will be removed for the App Store and Google Play App Store later this year. The post in question explains that “beginning on 28 October 2022, the Facebook Gaming app for iOS and Android will no longer be available.”

“After this date, the app will no longer work,” continues the post.

Though players can download their “gaming app search data”, the application’s closure will still allow players to use its functions in the meanwhile.

“We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to all of you for everything that you’ve done to build a thriving community for gamers and fans since this app first launched,” they added.

The Facebook Gaming team noted that “despite this news, our mission to connect players, fans, and creators with the games they loved hasn’t changed, and you’ll still be able to find your games, streamers, and groups when you visit gaming in the Facebook app.”

In 2020, Meta merged their Twitch and YouTube Gaming competitor, Mixer, into the application. It is possible the app could return in a new form, as Meta gears all their efforts towards Meta Quest 2.