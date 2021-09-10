Twisted Metal to make shock PS5 revival alongside TV show

Sony’s long-dormant vehicular combat series, Twisted Metal, could be set for a revival according to prominent journalist Jeff Grubb.

PlayStation’s showcase last night was full of new games, including the likes of Spider-Man 2, Wolverine, Gran Turismo 7 and God of War Ragnarok, but it appears that the publisher has yet more to reveal at a later date.

Speaking on his Grubbsnax video show, longtime industry insider and journalist Jeff Grubb said that sources had told him that a Twisted Metal game is in early development, and is intended to arrive at a similar time to the previously announced TV show.

“I think Twisted Metal is in the works but it may still be a ways off, so I think we’re early,” Grubb explained. “That speaks to a larger strategy shift from Sony – well, it’s not even a shift, it’s a ‘broadening’ of their strategy.

VGC also corroborated Grubb’s reporting, suggesting we could be reintroduced to Sweet Tooth and co. in the near future.

Twisted Metal franchise revival planned

Grubb also noted that David Jaffe, a key part of the franchise’s development, is seemingly not involved in the project.

“It does seem like it’s in the works, it does seem that it’s coming, and it does seem like it does not involve David Jaffe,” Grubb said.

“It does seem like [Sony] is potentially greenlighting games to coincide with their attempts to release movies and television shows based on these properties.”

As for the TV show, that was announced back in May 2019 and is being worked on by PlayStation Productions. According to Variety, the movie is being written by Deadpool and Zombieland writer duo Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

Twisted Metal made its way onto our list of franchises we wanted rebooted on PS5, so here’s hoping Parappa is next.