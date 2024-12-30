Tweak this Delta Force setting to make your guns way more accurate

Delta Force has one of the most complex gunsmiths we’ve ever seen, giving players the tools to freely tweak their loadout. However, this comes at the cost of accessibility, with small tweaks that are easy to overlook making a big difference.

One of the best examples of this is attachment calibration, which allows you to fine-tune the exact benefits they each give. This feature is worth using on most attachments but is especially effective with optics.

By calibrating optics, you can tweak both their zoom levels and pupil distance, impacting how large the sight is on your screen. This is incredibly strong, as maximizing zoom and minimizing pupil distance makes targets appear around 30% larger.

Calibrating optics makes enemies appear larger, which is useful for long-range engagements.

While calibrating your optic doesn’t actually lower recoil, it makes it easier to shoot targets at a distance. The big difference is that you’ll be able to make finer, more accurate movements when tracking enemies well beyond 100 meters, which will be necessary given the game’s huge maps.

How to calibrate weapons in Delta Force

Weapons can be calibrated in Delta Force by using the ‘Calibrate’ tab on the gunsmith interface, found at the top left of the UI.

This screen will show you all of your equipped attachments that can be calibrated. This includes but is not limited to optics, barrels, grips, and stocks.

Calibrating attachments usually comes with pros and cons that you’ll need to weigh against each other to decide if doing so is worthwhile. For example, raising the Weight Limit on a barrel increases Firing Stability but reduces ADS Movement Speed, trading mobility for increased accuracy.

However, the one exception to this is optics. Raising the zoom or adjusting the pupil distance is purely a beneficial change that should always be changed to suit your preference.

We recommend using max zoom and the lowest pupil distance possible as outlined above, but feel free to tweak this if you think there’s room for improvement. After all, everyone is different, and you might find something else complements your playstyle better.