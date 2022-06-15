Tunic Ability Card locations, effects & more

If you’re wondering how to collect Ability Cards in the world of Tunic, don’t worry, as we’ve got details about all of the card locations you need to know in the game.

Tunic follows the journey of a small fox in a magical world and successfully brings out your inner adventurer. On its journey into the unknown, you’ll come across some useful items called Ability Cards.

These cards help to notch your mystical powers up which ultimately helps to overcome powerful boss fights in the game. Here’s a guide on how to find all Ability Cards in Tunic.

All Tunic Ability Card locations

In Tunic, you’ll find every Ability Card hidden inside chests dispersed throughout its world. Each of these cards offers unique abilities that you equip, enhancing the fox’s stats and skills.

There are a total of 16 Ability Cards in the game which you’ll get to discover with the game’s progression. Here’s a rundown of the locations of all these cards in the game:

Anklet Card: Forest Fortress (behind Hero’s Grave)

Forest Fortress (behind Hero’s Grave) Aura’s Gem Card : Quarry (top right)

: Quarry (top right) Bracer Card: Ruined Atoll (east of the Shrine on the beach)

Ruined Atoll (east of the Shrine on the beach) Cyan Peril Ring Card : West Garden (beside Hero’s Grave)

: West Garden (beside Hero’s Grave) Dagger Strap Card : Swamp (south side of the Shrine)

: Swamp (south side of the Shrine) Inverted Ash Card : Overworld (top left)

: Overworld (top left) Louder Echo Card : Under West Garden Well (top left side)

: Under West Garden Well (top left side) Lucky Cup Card: Overworld (bottom left)

Overworld (bottom left) Magic Echo Card : Ruined Atoll (south side of the gate)

: Ruined Atoll (south side of the gate) Muffing Bell Card : Under Eastern Vault (behind the waterfall)

: Under Eastern Vault (behind the waterfall) Orange Peril Ring Card : Dark Tomb (inside Ladder Room)

: Dark Tomb (inside Ladder Room) Perfume Card: Swamp (top of the ladder)

Swamp (top of the ladder) Scavenger’s Mask Card: Monastery

Monastery The Bone Card : Ruined Atoll (bomb the wall next to the rock with a flower located north of Envoy)

: Ruined Atoll (bomb the wall next to the rock with a flower located north of Envoy) Tincture Card : Ruined Atoll (on the left of the stairs)

: Ruined Atoll (on the left of the stairs) Unknown Sword Card: Overworld (bottom right after going through the locked door)

All Ability Cards and their effects in Tunic

Now that you know where to find the Ability Cards in Tunic, here’s the complete list of the effects that the cards induce on the fox when equipped:

Ability Card Effect Anklet Card Increases movement speed Aura’s Gem Card Increases parry timeframe Bracer Card Reduces Stamina cost while blocking Cyan Peril Ring Card Increases defense when health is low Dagger Strap Card Reduces Magic Dagger casting time Inverted Ash Card Make Health potions restore magic Louder Echo Card Increases Echo of Soul effect damage radius Lucky Cup Card Makes enemies drop hearts that restore health Magic Echo Card Makes Echo of Soul restore magic Muffing Bell Card Decreases detection range of all enemies Orange Peril Ring Card Increases attack when health is low Perfume Card Increases Stamina recovery Scavenger’s Mask Card Negates Health-draining crystals and attack effects The Bone Card Doubles invincibility window during dodge rolls Tincture Card Increases attack and lower defense Unknown Sword Card Sword strikes set enemies on fire

How many Ability Cards can the fox equip in Tunic?

In Tunic, you can equip up to five Ability Cards but for that, you’ll need to find and throw all 15 Gold Coins into a well. If you did not manage to find each and every Gold Coin, you can equip only one Ability Card but you may swap with another one anytime.

Tunic also allows you to swap them in the middle of boss fights, so that’s a bonus! But you need to remember that opening the inventory will not pause the game and you’ll have to decide wisely. The game is coming to PS4 & PS5 on September 27, 2022.

So, there’s everything you need to know about the locations and effects of all Ability Cards in Tunic.