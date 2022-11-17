Trinity Fusion: Release window, closed beta, trailer, platforms, more

James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at james.busby@dexerto.com.

Trinity Fusion is a rogue-lite that sees players fight through a combination of procedurally-generated sci-fi levels, deadly challenges, and brutal arenas that will put even the most skilled gamers to the test. Here’s everything we currently know about Trinity Fusion, including gameplay, platforms, and more.

Trinity Fusion is the latest rogue-lite that is vying for your attention. Not only does this game feature sleek and fast-paced combat, but it also prides itself on having a vast variety of unique weapons, and biomes for players to explore and master.

To make matters even better, there are three characters all of which lead to different experiences in this sci-fi adventure. So, if you’re a fan of rogue-lites and looking for that next game to sink your teeth into, then our Trinity Fusion hub has everything you need to know.

Contents

Is there a Trinity Fusion release date?

Angry Mob Games The Trinity Fusion release date could be a way off.

Trinity Fusion is set for release in 2023. The developers have yet to give an exact release date, but they will likely reveal further details in the weeks and months to come. However, those looking to get an early look at the game will be able to do so when the Trinity Fusion closed beta goes live on November 17.

As always, we’ll be sure to update this section as soon as we hear more information.

Trinity Fusion platforms

Angry Mob Games Trinity Fusion will be coming to a variety of platforms.

According to the official press release, Trinity Fusion will be launching on both PC and console. Quite which consoles the rogue-lite will be heading to remains to be seen, but given the generic release statement, it’s safe to assume that the game will be heading its way to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and Switch.

Trinity Fusion story

Trinity Fusion is set across three shattered versions of the game’s world and sees players take on the role of the Hitchhiker. This character is psychically linked to her parallel self and has the ability to stitch her three different realities together. According to the official game description, “each reality comes not only with its own unique challenges, but a version of your character with their own weapons and abilities.”

Trinity Fusion gameplay

Trinity Fusion gameplay offers a mix of procedurally-generated levels that are created when players travel through each universe. This makes each playthrough unique and offers plenty of deadly weapons to equip. From Wrist Claws to Rocket Launchers and elemental weapon variants, which add even more variety to the mix.

If that wasn’t enough Mods with different activation conditions can dramatically change your playstyle on the fly. Trinity Fusion prides itself on having a fast-paced, smooth and precise combat system – so, if you’re a fan of action games, then this sci-fi rogue-lite could be one to watch.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we currently know about Trinity Fusion. Make sure you check out our other game release hubs for all the latest news and updates.

