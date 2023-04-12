Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy – Release window, platforms, trailer, more

Frozenbyte is back with Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy and the fifth entry in the long-running platform game looks to expand on all the action and elements that fans have come to love.

There are certain franchises that manage to remain consistently popular over the years without ever hitting the outrageous heights of a God of War or Zelda title. Yet, the Trine games are now about to embark on their fifth outing in just over a decade with Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy.

Focusing on three-person, interchangeable gameplay featuring a Wizard, a Thief, and a Knight, cooperation, and cohesiveness are firmly at the forefront of the gameplay.

Trine 5 signals a new chapter in the respective narrative of our three main heroes, and we’ve got everything you need to know about the game so far.

Frozenbyte

Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy – Release window

If you’re already excited about Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy, then Summer 2023 is when you can expect the game to drop – according to its announcement trailer.

There is probably still a bit of development left to go on the action-adventure game, so Frozenbyte will presumably outline a more nailed-on date closer to mid-summer time.

Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy – Platforms

It’s going to be a big release with Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy dropping on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy – Trailers

The world was treated to its first look at Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy on April 12, 2023, with its debut trailer. Giving players a look at the return of fabled heroes Amadeus, Zoya, and Potius, as well as when to expect the game to arrive.

Hopefully, that gives you a good insight into what to expect with Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy, and if you want information on even more upcoming games, we have a lot more hubs to check out below:

