Total War Warhammer 3 Immortal Empires: Release date, map & more

James Busby . 1 hour ago

Total War: Warhammer 3 Immortal Empires is the series’ biggest map to date, so find out when it releases and how many factions will be included.

Total War: Warhammer 3 Immortal Empires is an upcoming campaign mode, which combines the landmasses, Legendary Lords, factions, and much more from the original trilogy into one gigantic mode.

These grand-scale battles aim to test even the hardiest of Warhammer fans, plunging players into the most intense fights the series has ever seen.

In order to get you up to speed, our Total War: Warhammer 3 Immortal Realms release hub has everything you need to know about this gigantic expansion.

Contents

Total War: Warhammer III Immortal Empires beta will release on August 23, 2022. However, players looking to delve into the upcoming content will need to own all three parts of the trilogy through a single storefront in order to claim the free DLC.

Total War: Warhammer 3 Immortal Empires map

Creative Assembly Immortal Empires features an incredibly expansive map.

Creative Assembly revealed that The Immortal Empires map is going to be the “biggest map any Total War game has featured to date,” with it being nearly twice as large as the original Mortal Empires map first introduced in Total War: Warhammer II.

Not only has the number of settlements only increased from 401 to 554, but the number of starting factions has also increased from 183 to 278. If that wasn’t enough, there will also be 86 playable Legendary Lords.

This means you can expect to see some truly fearsome battles as factions battle it out for ultimate victory.

Total War: Warhammer 3 Immortal Empires Sea lanes

Due to the sheer scale of Immortal Empires, the developers have introduced a new way to get around the map. As the name suggests, Sea Lanes provide players with the option to travel from the East of the map to the West – with the exception of the Underworld Sea.

This new method of travel will both speed up traversal time and allow for more exciting confrontations, new allegiances to be formed, and unique roleplaying opportunities when distant factions meet for the first time.

It’s important to note that any Lord or Hero will be able to move into the Sea Lane markers, so be sure to use this seafaring feature to ramp up your strategies.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about Total War: Warhammer 3 Immortal Empires. Make sure you check out our other game release hubs to get all the latest information.

