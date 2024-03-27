TopSpin 2K25: Full list of Tournaments & venues

TopSpin 2K25 will include a large variety of officially licensed tournaments and venues for players to dive into, so here is the complete list of courts available to play on.

TopSpin 2K25 is set to release on April 23, 2024. The new title marks a return for the beloved tennis video game franchise that was widely popular during the 2000s and 2010s.

As is the way with any TopSpin game, players will be able to journey across the world and relive their favorite tennis moments as well as create their own.

After all, tennis is a global sport and is played throughout the world. The four major tournaments are in Australia, France, England, and the US.

In light of this, TopSpin 2K25 will include more real-life tennis venues and tournaments than ever before, allowing players to experience what it truly is like to be a part of the professional tennis tour.

With that being said, here is TopSpin 2K25’s full list of playable tournaments and venues that players will be able to visit on the circuit and play against other tennis champions.

All Tournaments & Venues included in TopSpin 2K25

The officially-licensed tournaments available in TopSpin 2K25 at launch include:

ASB Classic – Auckland, New Zealand

Australian Open – Melbourne, Australia

BNP Paribas Open – Indian Wells, USA

Cincinnati Open – Cincinnati, USA

Internazionali BNL d’Italia – Rome, Italy

Miami Open – Miami, USA

Mutua Madrid Open – Madrid, Spain

National Bank Open – Toronto, Canada

Nitto ATP Finals – Turin, Italy

Roland Garros – Paris, France

Rolex Masters Paris – Paris, France (fictional venue)

Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters – Monte Carlo, Monaco

Rolex Shanghai Masters – Shanghai, China

The Championships, Wimbledon – London, England

US Open – New York, USA

As is the way with most 2K sports games, expect more locations to arrive post-launch either via DLC or free updates.

Therefore, be sure to check back in with this article as we update with all tournaments and venues included in TopSpin 2K25.