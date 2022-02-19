Top five Wordle alternatives to spice up hit puzzle game

Wordle has taken the world by storm since it blew up on social media. However, if you’re after a new challenge, we’ve got you covered with five alternatives.

Developed by Josh Wardle, Wordle is a puzzle game that asks players to guess a five-letter word, with clues given for the final result with each guess.

Both incredibly fun and infuriatingly difficult at times, the game has seen a surge in popularity in 2022, despite releasing in October 2021.

Now that the game has been purchased by the New York Times, you may be after a new Wordle-type challenge. Here are five alternatives to consider exploring.

Contents

Squirdle

Developed by Sergio Morales Esquivel of Fireblend, Squirdle is a brilliant Pokemon-themed take on Wordle is the crossover we’ve been waiting for. You’ll have eight guesses in this iteration of the game though, rather than the usual six.

What’s even cooler for this version is that you can play two versions, with one focusing on Generation 1 Pokemon only. That’s one for the real Pokemon experts.

Evil Wordle

If you thought Wordle couldn’t get any more challenging, think again. Evil Wordle, by Ravi Parikh, taunts players with its on-screen message: “Wordle is a word guessing game. I’m the evil twin. Try and guess what I’m thinking of.”

In this version of the puzzler, the word will change with each guess you put forward. Nobody said this was going to be easy.

Taylordle

Taylor Swift nation rise up, because this is your time to shine. Yes, there is in fact a Taylor Swift-inspired version of Josh Wardle’s original creation.

In Taylordle, created by the Holy Swift Podcast, you’ll be tasked with guessing the title of songs from Swift’s discography. You’ll be leaving no blank spaces on this one.

Lewdle

Adam Nickerson’s spin on the fantastic puzzle game is sure to get your social group giggling. Lewdle takes the classic Wordle formula, with five guesses to unravel hilarious profanity across each game.

Nickerson’s version adds a new ‘lewd’ word every day, however, there is a disclaimer for those looking to place: “If you’re likely to be offended by the use of profanity, vulgarity or obscenity, go play Wordle instead!”

Dordle

Looking for the ultimate game of intellectual prowess? Then David Mah’s take on Wordle is your next adventure. Dordle isn’t just about guessing one word, no, in this version you’ll be guessing two words at once on a daily basis.

There are plenty of alternatives to check out and we hope these takes on Wordle provide you with a fun challenge.