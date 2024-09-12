Tony Hawk reveals possible Pro Skater revival: “I’ve been talking to Activision”

As Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater turns 25 this year, the face of skateboarding himself has come out with some potentially exciting news.

In an interview with Mythical Kitchen, pro skater, Tony Hawk revealed that he’s been in talks with Activision, igniting hope behind a new Pro Skater release.

“I wish I could tell you more, but I can tell you that I’ve been talking to Activision again, which is insanely exciting – we’re working on something,” Hawk replied when quizzed about what’s next for the franchise. The legendary skater also noted that “it will be something the fans will truly appreciate.”

This tease will come as a surprise after Hawk revealed in 2022 that Pro Skater 3 & 4 remasters were shut down following Activision reshuffles. “We were doing 3 and 4, and then Vicarious got kind of absorbed, and then they were looking for other developers, and then it was over.”

It was at this point that many fans lost hope that potential remakes or a new game would ever see the light of day. However, Hawk’s latest tease implies that this is far from the case.

When asked for further information, the legendary skater was keen to keep tight-lipped but he did mention how the series has had a huge impact on his life.

“That game is a reason people still know my name. I’ll never forget it…I’m proud to be associated with it. To this day, people credit the game with getting them into skating, getting into a certain kind of music, and I just feel lucky to have my name associated with that.”

While nothing has been confirmed or revealed by Activision themselves, a big reveal would be the best way to celebrate Pro Skater’s 25th anniversary.

For now, though, you can play Pro Skater 1 + 2 remasters which still hold up as some of the best remakes of all time.