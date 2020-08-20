Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2 reportedly coming to Switch

Despite the fact that Activision has only confirmed Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 for the three major platforms, if recent leaks are to be believed, the title could also make its way to Nintendo Switch.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 has received a ton of positive feedback since it was revealed. The game, which is a remaster of the first two titles in the series, garnered major attention when it was announced, and, with the release date right around the corner, the hype for it has only been building.

Other than the nostalgia that comes with the Tony Hawk Pro Skater franchise, part of the hype is due to the fact that the game is releasing on most major platforms at one time, which is a luxury the original two games didn't get the pleasure of having. Currently, the game is set to release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

That might change in the near future, however, as recent leaks suggest that Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 will also be making its way to Nintendo Switch.

The news comes via 'Darth Bellic' on Twitter, who found evidence of controller maps for a Switch version of the game in a THPS datamining Discord server, the name of which is currently unknown.

The leaked controller maps include one for the Switch's handheld mode, the Pro controller, and the Joy-Con. According to Bellic, these were found in the files of the recently released demo.

Looks like the tony hawk remake is coming to the switch (this was found in the files of the demo along side ui for the joy con grip and pro controller) pic.twitter.com/awndQrLFk4 — Darth Bellic (@DarthBellic) August 19, 2020

It doesn't seem like there's much more evidence than that, however, a controller map, let alone three of them, is a good indication that work was done to potentially realize a Switch version. At the very least, this shows that developers Vicarious Visions or Activision would be open to the idea.

Of course, like any other rumor, take this with a grain of salt. Activision has yet to confirm a Switch version, but the publisher has shown they want more of their games on Nintendo's popular console.