Tom Clancy’s XDefiant: Gameplay, platforms & everything we know

Ubisoft’s new First Person Shooter Tom Clancy’s XDefiant has officially been revealed, with early gameplay pointing towards a team-based title in the same vein as Call of Duty. Here’s everything we know so far.

While Ubisoft already has a popular FPS title in the Tom Clancy universe through the Rainbow Six series, another new IP is on the way to shake things up. Early footage of a new shooter appeared across social media on July 18 2021, and we didn’t have to wait long for a better look.

The next day on July 19, Ubisoft dropped a trailer and revealed the title of the upcoming game ‘Tom Clancy’s XDefiant,’ an FPS that brings together different factions from the Tom Clancy universe to battle it out in team-based combat.

Is there a Tom Clancy’s XDefiant release date?

Even though we got a full reveal on July 19, we’re still without any official intel just yet on when XDefiant might release. Though, players can sign up for a chance to participate in “early rollout phases,” which we’ll discuss in a few lines.

Content creators were able to go hands-on days prior to the announcement. And as we saw in the official reveal trailer, the project seems to be quite far along in development already. A 2021 launch could very well be on the horizon for XDefiant.

Early footage looked fairly polished, and there will be early access before launch for players who are interested.

Tom Clancy’s XDefiant platforms

Based on the gameplay trailer that dropped on July 19, the new FPS is confirmed for Xbox One and X|S, Playstation 4/5, PC, and even the Google Stadia.

All initial gameplay seems to have come from PC lobbies, evidenced by on-screen inputs throughout the initial and trailer footage. Whether or not it will perform or look different on all these platforms remains to be seen, however.

Tom Clancy’s XDefiant Open Beta

XDefiant will have Beta tests, or “early rollout phases” as Ubisoft is calling them, but there are none planned as yet in 2022.

Players were able to test the game in August of 2021. If you want to be ready for the next stage, you’ll want to head to the game’s official site.

Tom Clancy’s XDefiant trailers & gameplay

With the first trailers, we have plenty of early gameplay and info to give us our first glimpse of what to expect. Right out of the gate, it’s clearly a title inspired at least partly by the Call of Duty franchise. As a fast-paced shooter, time to kill is lightning quick, with players barely taking a few shots to go down.

Every character (called a ‘Defiant’) will have access to the standard assortment of lethal and tactical equipment and can choose their own primary and secondary weapons, and attachments to complete their loadout. You’ll even be able to tweak it on the fly after respawning.

However, unique abilities also charge over time. From self-healing abilities to powerful bubble shields, various classes (called ‘Factions’ in XDefiant) have access to their own set of tools.

XDefiant, like a few other team-based FPS games, will be feature 6-v-6 game modes, such as Team Deathmatch Domination and Escort. Ubisoft has also promised a large pool of uniquely designed maps in rotation so that “no two matches will feel the same.”

We mentioned Factions a bit earlier, but for more detail, XDefiant will initially feature factions such as the Wolves from Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon, the Echelon from Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell, and the Outcasts and Cleaners from Tom Clancy’s The Division. Additional Defiants will be added as the game evolves, drawing on characters and abilities from the Tom Clancy universe.

That’s all we know about XDefiant for now, but as soon as more information on the next early rollout phase or solid release date is revealed, we’ll be sure to update you with the latest information.

