Tokyo Xanadu eX+ Review – A fun but generic JRPG

When it comes to the JRPG genre, Nihon Falcom is one of the most consistent but underrated developers in terms of mainstream popularity. From the long-standing Legend of Heroes franchise to the action-packed Ys series, their games deserve to be as widely celebrated as Atlus and Square Enix titles.

One of the team’s lesser-known releases is Toyko Xanadu – a game that should appeal to those who love the Persona franchise, and real-time action combat. Now the definitive version of the game, Tokyo Xanadu eX+, has finally made its way to Nintendo Switch.

Tokyo Xanadu eX+ details

Price: $49.99

$49.99 Developer: Nihon Falcom

Nihon Falcom Release Date: July 25, 2024

July 25, 2024 Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PS4, PC

A generic but charming tale

Nihon Falcom

In terms of story, Tokyo Xanadu has an intriguing but generic plot. It centers around protagonist, Kou Tokisaka, a high schooler who works odd jobs. After meeting the mysterious Asuka Hiiragi, Kou is soon introduced to a parallel dimension called The Eclipse that’s tearing its way into Tokyo. This phenomenon has caused strange portals to appear across the city, specifically targeting victims dealing with negative emotions.

Throughout the game, you’ll have to explore Eclipse dungeons and defeat hostile creatures called Greed to discover how and why this strange force is invading reality.

Kou and Asuku are joined in their quest by a handful of other students such as Kou’s childhood friend Sora Ikushima, teen idol Rion Kugayama, and young tech expert, Yuuki Shinomiya. While the main group are enjoyable to spend time with, none of them will appear on any best video game characters lists.

The eX+ edition of the game does feature additional side stories that give you more insight into different characters, and while that’s nice to experience it doesn’t save the core cast from feeling rather bland overall.

Hacking & slashing through The Eclipse

Nihon Falcom

Perhaps the strongest offering Tokyo Xanadu has is its real-time hack-and-slash combat. As you explore The Eclipse Dungeons, each character who joins your party will wield their own Soul Device – a unique weapon that excels in different situations.

For example, Sora’s Valiant Arms device has brute strength with a power attack that can take down regular enemies in a single blow. Rion’s Seraphim Layer weapon allows her to fly and excel at aerial combat. Finally, Kou’s Raging Gear makes him great in mid-range situations. You can also customize your Soul Device to gain passive buffs like increased ATK / DEF and Magic ATK.

At the start of each dungeon run, you’ll have to select up to three characters to use that you can freely switch between in battle. While there isn’t a lot of choice in the earlier stages, as you get into late-game content you’ll need to think carefully about the best trios to put together.

Due to this, combat variety doesn’t come in the form of acquiring new skills but from the new faces that join your party – all of which have different skills and playstyles.

Combat itself is always engaging but unfortunately, dungeon designs do begin to feel repetitive after a while. However, the Switch port includes a handy high-speed mode which you can easily trigger by pressing the left thumb stick to speed things up.

Whether you’re farming for more XP in optional locations, or just want to get to Kou’s free time faster, you’ve got the option thanks to this small quality-of-life improvement.

Exploring Morimiya City

Nihon Falcom

Outside of exploring supernatural sensations, work, and school, Kou does get some time to himself. Exploration is the main draw to free time, with the fictional district of Tokyo, Morimiya City being full of NPCs to meet and optional quests to complete.

You can also collect different items from shops or NPCs for his room that will reward you with unique cutscenes between characters. Another incentive to explore is to raise Kou’s Wisdom, Courage, and Virtue. This is a small system you can level based on different parameters. Courage is improved based on how you perform in dungeons, but Wisdom and Virtue are increased by reading books, making story decisions, and completing quests

Books and side quests can be found throughout Morimiya City, so if you want the benefits of increasing these traits then it’s well worth investing some time in overworld exploration.

Verdict – 3/5

Ultimately, Tokyo Xanadu isn’t a groundbreaking JRPG. Its characters and story won’t be the most memorable, and it doesn’t do anything to reinvent the wheel. What it does do, however, is offer a cozy, charming, and action-packed experience that could act as a great palette cleanser in between bigger releases.

If you’re a big fan of Nihon Falcom or fancy something to tide you over while you’re waiting for Atlus’ upcoming Metaphor ReFantazio, then the Switch port is still worth picking up.