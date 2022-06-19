TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge – How to unlock Casey Jones

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge has become the summer’s newest hit arcade beat ’em up title, and many fans are wondering how to unlock Casey Jones as a playable character.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle fans have long been awaiting the franchise’s newest game, Shredder’s Revenge, since it was revealed back in March 2021.

The arcade brawler, developed by Tribute Games, has been massively popular since launching on June 16. The game includes tons of playable TMNT characters, and hardcore fans of the franchise are wondering how to unlock one in particular: Casey Jones.

How to unlock Casey Jones in TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge

In order to unlock Casey Jones as a playable character, players have to beat the game in Story Mode.

Defeating the game in Arcade Mode, an alternate mode that provides a more challenging experience, will not unlock Jones as a playable character. Make sure you are playing in Story Mode, which has 16 chapters to complete and should only take a few hours.

Once you’ve completed all the chapters, Casey Jones will become available to use. Casey is just one of seven playable characters in the game including Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, Raphael, Master Splinter, and April O’Neil.

Casey Jones is known for his signature hockey stick as his weapon of choice, and beating up enemy ninjas as him in Shredder’s Revenge is quite fun. TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge is available now for Windows, Linux, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.