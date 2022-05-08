Titanfall fans go wild after rogue Titanfall 3 placeholder box spotted at GameStop

Titanfall fans are going wild after a rogue Titanfall 3 placeholder box was spotted at a GameStop in Germany, leading some to believe that a release date announcement is imminent.

Rumors about a sequel to Titanfall 2, the title that spawned Apex Legends, have been running rampant for years now. EA hinted at the possibility in August 2020. However, Respawn played it down shortly after.

Still, that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating whether Titanfall 3 is in development. After all, some of the signs seem promising.

Now, they’re going wild after someone spotted a placeholder box at a GameStop in Germany.

The fan posted an image of what appears to be a placeholder box on the Titanfall subreddit. It’s placed alongside other ‘confirmed’ titles like FIFA 23 and Dragon Age 4, along with a message that says “pre-order now”.

Some were skeptical about it since it’s happened before. Plus, placeholders don’t always mean something is confirmed. However, the fan said employees seemed “pretty serious” about it and even accepted a €10 down payment.

“An employee told me it would probably release around Fall,” they said. “But on the box, it said no release date announced, so I don’t know. I’m still not 100% sure if I was scammed, but if others saw it too, there must be something?”

The uncertainty around it didn’t stop other fans from losing their minds. The post blew up, drawing 4000 upvotes and 200 comments. “I’m sorry? It’s on pre-order? There’s no meme tag on this!” wrote one fan.

However, it’s important to note that nothing has been confirmed, and no other retail stores have the game listed for pre-order. So, as one fan who claims to be a GameStop employee said: “Don’t get your hopes up.”