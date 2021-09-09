Titanfall 2 reportedly hacked after “major security vulnerability” exposed

Titanfall 2 is reportedly compromised, with players urging each other to uninstall the game due to a “major security vulnerability”. Respawn is aware of the attack and is investigating the issue.

After months of DDoS attacks on both Apex Legends and Titanfall 2, hackers have reportedly taken it one step further, compromising players’ computers when they launch the latter.

Reports of Titanfall 2 being compromised started circulating on September 8, with community member ‘DirectXeon’ urging players to “please uninstall the game and do not launch it”.

“There are reports of a bug in the game that allow local code execution from the server…that could leave both your computer and your console vulnerable by launching the game,” they said.

Delete Titanfall 2. Do not launch the game. pic.twitter.com/aLBzsgB0K1 — Titanfall Forever (@Titanfall4Ever) September 8, 2021

In essence, if you boot Titanfall 2, hackers could gain access to your computer to install and launch any software on it. This includes potentially installing malware and ‘bricking’ players’ PCs and consoles.

Respawn themselves have acknowledged the problem, and are currently investigating whether Titanfall 2 is actually compromised.

“We are aware of reports of a security vulnerability affecting Titanfall 2 and are investigating. We have no other information to share at the moment but will update once we do,” they said later on September 8.

We are aware of reports of a security vulnerability affecting Titanfall 2 and are investigating. We have no other information to share at the moment but will update once we do. — Respawn (@Respawn) September 8, 2021

It comes after multiple hacks in 2021 in both Titanfall 2 and Apex Legends.

Most notably, in July, hackers shut down Apex Legends with the message “Save Titanfall”. It took Respawn 24 hours to fix the servers.

Respawn has not shared an ETA on when the vulnerability will be patched, exactly what information the hackers have access to, or if it even exists.

However, if community sentiment is anything to go by, it might be best to not launch Titanfall 2 for the time being.