Tintin developers apologize for state of game on launch day

Pendulo Studios, the developer of Tintin Reporter – Cigars of the Pharaoh, publicly apologized for the state of the game at launch and are promising to fix it soon.

While game delay apologies are common, there has also been a glut of post-launch apologies from video game developers over the past few years, such as the Lord of the Rings: Gollum apology allegedly written by an AI.

The reasons for these are usually due to performance issues or glitches in the launch build of the game. Famously, the Cyberpunk 2077 developers had to issue refunds alongside their apology due to how poorly the game operated on consoles.

The latest in the series of developer apologies comes from Pendulo Studios, a team that has released adventure games since 1994. Pendulo Studios just shipped Tintin Reporter – Cigars of the Pharaoh, but it seems there are problems with the game at launch.

Pendulo Studios apologized for the state of Tintin Reporter – Cigars of the Pharaoh at launch.

An apology has been issued on the official Pendulo Studios Twitter/X account, as the developers are unhappy with the state of Tintin Reporter – Cigars of the Pharaoh at launch, and they wanted fans to be aware before they spent money on the game.

The exact details of the problems with Tintin Reporter – Cigars of the Pharaoh aren’t mentioned, but they’re almost certainly related to bugs or performance issues, as patches are promised to resolve such issues.

Unfortunately, fans might have to wait a while since the updates for Tintin Reporter – Cigars of the Pharaoh will be released in the coming weeks. This means the game should be avoided on launch day, as there will be problems that will affect the user experience.

The developers should be commended for addressing the problems head-on, though it would have made more sense to delay the game by a few weeks.

Tintin Reporter – Cigars of the Pharaoh is launching in one of the most packed gaming years in recent memory, so a delay wouldn’t have ruffled too many feathers.