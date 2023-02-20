TimTheTatman explains why the M13B is the best gun in Warzone 2

The M13B received a buff in the Season 2 update, and TimTheTatman revealed a must-use loadout for the fast-firing AR.

Warzone 2’s meta shook up after the Season 2 update. The TAQ-V, RPK, and Fennec 45 all received much-needed nerfs. Players discovered that the RPK still shreds, but other weapons finally look more appealing. The TAQ-56 and Kastov 762 emerged as go-to AR options, but another weapon has flown under the radar.

As part of the Season 2 update, the M13’s mid-range and upper torso damage were increased. TrueGameData compared stats and discovered that the update actually slightly nerfed the M13 in close and long-range engagements. Despite that, the M13 is the eighth most popular weapon, according to WZRanked, and understandably so.

Article continues after ad

TimTheTatman created a devastating M13 loadout and dominated Ashika Island.

Activison The M13B is built for long-range gunfights.

TimTheTatman explained that the M13 was the very first gun he ever used in Verdansk, “so needless to say, it has a very special place in my heart, so when I saw it got a damage and range buff I was excited.”

Tim admitted that he doesn’t dive too deep into the numbers when building his loadouts, but “I’m telling you all that I loved the M13B in Verdansk, and I’m going to love this M13B in Warzone 2.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

After using the weapon to secure two victories on Ashika Island, Tim revealed his M13B loadout. He clarified, “I don’t know if this is the best M13 build, but it’s frying after the buff.”

Article continues after ad

M13B loadout

Here is TimTheTatman’s M13B loadout with tuning included.

Muzzle: Harbinger D20 (+0.90 Weight, +0.48 Length)

Harbinger D20 (+0.90 Weight, +0.48 Length) Barrel: 14″ Bruen Echelon

14″ Bruen Echelon Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity (+0.70 Weight, -9.00 Load)

5.56 High Velocity (+0.70 Weight, -9.00 Load) Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Magazine: 40 round Mag

Tim used the Aim OP-V4 optic, and he also tried the SZ Holtherm and concluded that the Aim OP-V4 works better with the M13B.

You could also tune the barrel for an extra layer of customization, but this loadout was working wonders for Tim on Ashika Island.