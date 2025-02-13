Tides of Annihilation: Trailer, platforms & everything we know

Tides of Annihilation is an upcoming action game set in a post-apocalyptic but fantasy-filled version of London. Here’s everything we know after seeing the first trailer.

Revealed at Sony’s 2025 State of Play, Tides of Annihilation is an adventure game designed and published by Eclipse Glow Games. It’s a sci-fi fantasy set in London and presumably many years after the end of the world.

Players control Gwendolyn, a warrior who’s survived a mass purge and now takes the fight to those who instigated it using her special powers. While the experience looks like it will feature some Soulslike elements, it also reminded us of more traditional adventures such as Stellar Blade, Nier: Automata, and Bayonetta.

Eclipse Glow Games Tides of Annihilation looks like it has some massive bosses.

No, Tides of Annihilation does not currently have a release date.

What platforms will Tides of Annihilation be on?

The studio has confirmed that it will be released on PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X|S.

Trailers

The premiere trailer was revealed at Sony’s 2025 State of Play and showed off a small amount of gameplay:

Story and setting

The game is said to be inspired by Arthurian legend, so it will be fun to see how this ties into its sci-fi fantasy setting.

The story involves Gwendolyn uncovering a mystery of an otherworldly invasion – one that shattered modern London and the rest of the world, unleashing hordes of enemies. Gwendolyn fights alongside spectral knights to save her family and piece a broken world back together.

This sounds like the perfect mechanic for co-op and PvP gameplay, but this hasn’t been confirmed as of yet.

Eclipse Glow Games Could the spectral knights be a co-op function?

However, many Soulslike games feature elements like this, so it’ll be fun to see how the Spectral Knight system works.

