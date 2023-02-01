Three new Have a Nice Death trailers coming ahead of launch

Have a Nice Death, a 2D action Roguelike, is leaving early access this spring for a Nintendo Switch and PC launch. To celebrate, fans will have the chance to view three new trailers.

Have a Nice Death is a 2D action Roguelike that was released on Steam in early access during the spring of 2022. Taking on the role of Death, players navigate the challenges of running Death Incorporated. The overworked CEO finds themself in a battle against the company’s own employees, with procedurally generated departments providing exciting battles and stunning visuals.

Similar to fan-favorite games like Hades, players will need to make multiple runs through the headquarters to get their employees back in line. Using different spells, weapons, and skills, they will be able to tackle even the most difficult challenges – even if it costs them their vacation time.

Article continues after ad

To celebrate the official launch for PC and Nintendo Switch on March 22, 2023, players will have the chance to view three trailers for Have a Nice Death. The trailer series will showcase new features added during early access.

Have a Nice Death trailer “Your First Day As CEO” is hilariously dark

Now available on YouTube, the first Have a Nice Death trailer “Your First Day As CEO” launches players into the 2D-illustrated world Death inhabits.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Players will take on the role of the overworked CEO Death, battling the “Sorrows” that work in different departments. The trailer offers a glimpse at the roguelike gameplay, weapon level-ups, and many cups of coffee needed to prepare for each run through the building.

Article continues after ad

Players also get a peek at the stunning 2D artwork of several locations they will need to battle through, as well as boss designs and attack animations. The stylized artwork is the perfect fit for fans of older cartoons, combining macabre backdrops with adorable NPC models.

Those who want to try Have a Nice Death out before the official March release date can purchase it in early access on Steam for $19.99. The experience is sure to be deadly fun.