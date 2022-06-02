Tony Hawk and Diablo remaster devs working with Amazon on new IP

Amazon Games is partnering with Disruptive Games, co-developer of the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater and Diablo remasters, to produce an all-new multiplayer-focused IP.

Founded by industry veterans Eric Ellis, Grant Rogers, and Jed Melnik, Disruptive Games has partnered with several developers and publishers in the past to help bring the likes of Bloodstained and Godfall to market.

The team most notably worked alongside Activision Blizzard developers to produce Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 and Diablo II: Resurrected, both of which launched to varying degrees of acclaim.

Now the talented crew at Disruptive Games has its sights set on creating an intellectual property of its own, with help from publisher Amazon Games.

Amazon teams with Disruptive Games

As relayed by NME, Disruptive Games has partnered with publisher Amazon Games to develop a new co-op and competitive multiplayer adventure. The all-new IP presently lacks an official title; details about a potential release window and supported platforms remain under wraps, as well.

But the publishing arm’s Vice President Christoph Hartmann did tease that “Disruptive Games is creating a fresh take on the multiplayer action-adventure genre, with strong game design and rich world-building that we’re excited to help bring to players.”

The Disruptive Games crew also aims to expand its workforce, with various roles in the Art, Audio, Design, and Engineering departments currently open for applicants. It’s clear the development house is ramping up for the production of its mysterious multiplayer IP.

The newly announced agreement with Disruptive follows a pair of successful launches from Amazon Games. In September 2021, the company’s in-house Orange County team finally unleashed the MMORPG New World after a lengthy development cycle. The fantastical online experience managed to log one million players on launch day.

In addition, Amazon published Smilegate’s Lost Ark in the Americas and Europe this past February. Lost Ark also managed to attract over one million players on day one, ranking among Steam’s all-time concurrents list. It’ll be interesting to see how the online experience from the THPS and Diablo remaster developers fares when its time comes.