This Super Mario Bros. Wonder level is costing players hundreds of lives

Super Mario Bros. Wonder fans are fuming after losing most of their lives on a particular level of the game, the community banding together online to figure out the best strategies to get through the level.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder has just been released on the Nintendo Switch. This new entry in the long-running and beloved franchise once again proves just how much of a hit the Mario IP is with fans across the world.

Like all Super Mario Bros. games, Wonder is filled with various levels and worlds that players must complete in order to advance. The 2D platformer includes new power-ups and mechanics to enable players to smash through these new worlds.

And while most players have been traversing through the game with ease, one particular level is causing complete distress for gamers. The level in question is Fluff-Puff Peaks Special Climb to the Beat.

All across Reddit, players have been expressing their complete disarray at the level, revealing that they have lost hundreds of lives trying to complete it.

One Redditor wrote, “Can’t beat this level in Mario Wonder. I’m mostly curious if dash needs to be held the entire time to make the jumps, and if so, how are you all holding dash and jumping (literally, what fingers do you use)?

For some reason doing both with my thumb, which feels natural to me usually, is proving problematic here, and the one alternative control scheme offered isn’t better. Occasionally during complex parts I’ll accidentally release a dash and suddenly lose momentum and jump short.”

Another added, “My hands hurt soo bad and I’ve used almost half my lives.” In response, others have been sharing their strategies for how to get through the level without losing all their lives.

“Gotta hold Y and press against the wall for sure. I found a couple of useful ways to get through it. You can take the Floating Jumps badge, tapping B will line your jumps nicely to the one block sections and keep up your speed, but you have to get used to the float time on the way down.”

For all the latest Super Mario Bros. Wonder news, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.