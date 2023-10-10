This Prime Day board game deal will be the centerpiece of your game nights

Amazon’s Prime Day Board Game deals are bringing you Azul, a modern classic at better than half price.

Board gaming is a hugely fulfilling hobby when you get into it, but there’s no denying it can be expensive. But if you’re looking for a game that can be reliably pulled out on any gaming night, Amazon is offering the award-winning Azul for a 52% discount, dropping it to just $19.19 (was $40).

With its immense popularity, Azul has seen many price peaks and troughs since its 2017 launch. But at just $19.19, Azul is just a few dollars shy of its all-time lowest price with this Prime Day deal. If you’ve got any interest at all in trying Azul out for yourself, now is one of the best times ever to pick up a copy.

Plan B Games

What sets Azul apart from many other award-winning board games is the ease of entry it offers for new players. Regardless of your skill level or familiarity with board games, Azul is a great entry point. It’s easy to pick up and learn, getting friends and family invested in a way they might not be with hours of set-up. But, crucially, Azul isn’t so simple that you’ll get bored of it after a few games and pack it back on the shelf.

With a dazzling stained-glass design, easy-to-track scoring, and rapid-fire playtime, Azul is good for getting a gaming night warmed up as it is packing in round after round.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.