Gaming

This Prime Day board game deal will be the centerpiece of your game nights

Azul on Prime Day BackgroundDexerto/Plan B Games

Amazon’s Prime Day Board Game deals are bringing you Azul, a modern classic at better than half price.

Board gaming is a hugely fulfilling hobby when you get into it, but there’s no denying it can be expensive. But if you’re looking for a game that can be reliably pulled out on any gaming night, Amazon is offering the award-winning Azul for a 52% discount, dropping it to just $19.19 (was $40).

With its immense popularity, Azul has seen many price peaks and troughs since its 2017 launch. But at just $19.19, Azul is just a few dollars shy of its all-time lowest price with this Prime Day deal. If you’ve got any interest at all in trying Azul out for yourself, now is one of the best times ever to pick up a copy.

Buy Azul at a discount on Amazon
Azul Board Game PiecesPlan B Games

What sets Azul apart from many other award-winning board games is the ease of entry it offers for new players. Regardless of your skill level or familiarity with board games, Azul is a great entry point. It’s easy to pick up and learn, getting friends and family invested in a way they might not be with hours of set-up. But, crucially, Azul isn’t so simple that you’ll get bored of it after a few games and pack it back on the shelf.

With a dazzling stained-glass design, easy-to-track scoring, and rapid-fire playtime, Azul is good for getting a gaming night warmed up as it is packing in round after round.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech

More of the best Prime Day October 2023 deals:

Best Prime Day Pokemon dealsBest Prime Day Magic: The Gathering dealsBest Prime Day movie dealsBest Prime Day Pokemon TCG dealsBest Prime Day Board Game dealsBest Prime Day D&D dealsBest Prime Day Star Wars dealsBest Prime Day toys & collectiblesBest Amazon Prime Day TV dealsBest Prime Day gaming monitor dealsBest game dealsBest Steam Deck Prime Day dealsBest PC component dealsBest soundbar Prime Day dealsBest gaming mouse deals Prime Day dealsBest controller Prime Day dealsBest gaming PC Prime Day dealsBest Prime Day storage dealsBest Prime Day gaming keyboard dealsBest Prime Day gaming laptop deals

 If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

Related Topics

Board games