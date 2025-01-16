This new Nintendo Switch 2 feature makes it worth the upgrade

The reveal of the Nintendo Switch 2 has sent fans into overdrive, but there’s one feature in particular that has them itching to get their hands on the new console.

After months of rumors, leaks, and speculation, Nintendo has finally shown off the Switch 2 for the very first time. In a short but sweet trailer, the system’s fresh look was officially revealed as well as a brief teaser of the next Mario Kart game.

Article continues after ad

But while the new Joy-Cons and improved stand are welcome updates, it’s the confirmation of backwards compatibility that has fans excited.

Switch 2 reveal confirms backwards compatibility

At the end of the trailer, it was confirmed that the “Nintendo Switch 2 plays both physical and digital Nintendo Switch games,” meaning that you can play games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Bros. Wonder if you already own them.

Existing Switch owners immediately spotted this in the trailer and took to social media to praise the decision.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Switch 2 being backwards compatible with physical Switch 1 games is incredible!!” said one fan on X. “So hyped now omg.”

“I saw the trailer myself and I’m impressed that the console’s backwards compatible with Nintendo Switch games,” added another.

“That it’s backwards compatible is a big w in my book,” said a third.

The addition of backwards compatibility makes the idea of upgrading to the new console much more appealing. It means that you can make the most of the new hardware without losing access to your existing library of games, so you don’t need to choose between new and old.

Article continues after ad

This does come with the slight caveat that “certain Nintendo Switch games may not be supported or fully compatible with Nintendo Switch 2.” We don’t have full details just yet on which games will miss out, but we expect heavy-hitters like Mario and Zelda to work on both systems.

Article continues after ad

The first in-depth look at the Switch 2 is planned for the Direct on April 2, so we’ll likely get a deeper explanation on backwards compatibility and how it works during the stream. In the meantime, check out how to sign up for the Switch 2 Experience to get your hands on the console early.