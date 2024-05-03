Gaming

This Japanese Nintendo Switch game can be played with a cardboard box

Scott Baird
A new Nintendo Switch game has introduced a unique way to play, as a cardboard box can be used as a controller in tandem with a Joy-Con.

Nintendo systems are no stranger to bizarre controllers for games, such as the Resident Evil 4 chainsaw controller for the GameCube or even the Ring Fit ring/strap duo for Nintendo Switch.

The latest Nintendo Switch game to use the Joy-Cons is Bruce and Box — a strange game about a man who lost his clothes on a night out and must get home, while only wearing a cardboard box, avoiding detection along the way.

Those who want a truly immersive gameplay experience can play it just like Bruce. A video on the wataru nakano YouTube channel demonstrates how Bruce and Box can be played using the IR sensor on the right Joy-Con, to measure the height of a box.

All you need to do is put the controller on a table at the correct height, get a suitably sized box, and presto – you’re practically living in the Matrix.

This control scheme feels tailor-made for people to play on stream, so don’t be surprised if you see people on YouTube and Twitch donning a box over the next few days and booting up Bruce and Box.

Hideo Kojima must be kicking himself right now, as he missed out on the chance to use this control scheme in a Metal Gear Solid game. This was the spin-off that Solid Snake truly deserved.

Bruce and Box looks like a fun game you can play with friends, especially if you’re a true hardcore gamer and go with the best control scheme possible. You just need to whip out a box to put yourself into the correct headspace to get Bruce home.

