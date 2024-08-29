This Deadlock mechanic grants infinite ammo buff you might have missed

If you’re looking for tips to be better at Deadlock, this mechanic will give you an infinite ammo buff during a match you might have missed earlier.

Deadlock’s fast-paced gameplay challenges players to be quick on their feet to acquire eliminations and claim as many souls as possible in this MOBA first-person shooter. The next Valve game, which is now in early alpha, has roughly 100k Steam users and is gaining popularity among streamers like Shroud.

The game contains a vast roster of heroes, each with its own set of powers and playstyles that players may use to protect their Patron from enemies. However, there are specific actions and mechanics you must understand to get an advantage over your enemies and rack up kills.

One of these aspects that you may have overlooked is Dash Slide, which offers you an infinite ammo buff during combat for a few seconds but may come in quite helpful when things get heated.

How to Dash Slide in Deadlock and get infinite ammo buff

Dash Slide is one of Deadlock’s most important mobility techniques, which a player must grasp as early as possible to travel more efficiently throughout the map. This maneuver has a learning curve, but if you master it, you’ll be able to escape tight combat scenarios and move throughout the lanes more quickly.

Valve/Dexerto While using the Dash-Slide mechanic, players can get an infinite ammo buff for a few seconds.

To Dash Slide in Deadlock, move with the W key, then press Shift to Dash and immediately hit the Ctrl key to slide. So the Dash Slide key sequence is W->Shift->Ctrl.

To fall into a smooth slide, you must maintain a minimum Dash speed of 10m/s. It is also advisable to slide down the stairs more often so you Slide for longer.

However, as you slide, an infinity icon will appear just below your ammunition bar, replacing your ammo count. This indicates that the infinite ammo buff is active and will only last a couple of seconds when you’re in a sliding maneuver.

To dash faster, purchase Move Speed items from the Curiosity Shop to increase your default movement speed, allowing you to tumble into slides more frequently and gain the infinite ammo buff for longer.

While the buff is active, you can easily use your weapons and land a couple of shots without having to worry about running out of ammo in the magazine. This buff comes in extremely handy when you’re in a tense combat situation and you could use a couple extra shots in the magazine to take out enemies, rather than going into reload.

That’s all you need to know about the Dash Slide mechanic that gives you an infinite ammo buff in Deadlock. If you’re playing the alpha, check out our character tier list, the best keyboard and mouse settings, and how to farm souls faster.