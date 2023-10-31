These FNAF Security Breach plushies are perfect for Halloween and beyond

Pick up these Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach Sundrop and Moondrop plushies and they’ll make a perfect present for Halloween and beyond.

Five Nights at Freddy’s is an enduringly popular franchise, and the recent movie release has only seen its reach and fandom escalate to new heights. However, before Five Nights at Freddy’s came to the big screen, FNAF Security Breach paved the way for big-budget stories in the world of FNAF.

Security Breach is still a well-received title among fans, with its Sundrop and Moondrop characters being especially popular. These ghoulish entertainers haunt the Superstar Daycare in Security Breach, but these plush recreations will be much more at home decorating your room.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach Sundrop and Moondrop plushies are currently on sale at Amazon for $17.98, down 14% from their regular price of $21. Don’t miss your chance to grab both of these plushies at their discounted rate.

These toys are significantly more huggable and even child-friendly than their sinister in-game counterparts. Stripped of their unsettling overtones, Sundrop and Moondrop make for excellent gifts for kids in time for the holidays, as well as for FNAF fans. Whether kept as a pair or handed out among the family, they will likely be favorites for years to come.

For longtime fans of Freddy’s frightfests, or for anyone exploring the franchise for the first time after being hooked by the movie, there is plenty of Five Nights at Freddy’s merch out there to help immerse you in the chilling saga. You can’t go wrong with these plushies as a starting point, and this is the best time to pick them up.

