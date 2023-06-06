The Witcher Geralt of Rivia voice actor diagnosed with prostate cancer

Doug Cockle, the actor behind the iconic voice of The Witcher series’ Geralt of Rivia, has revealed his prostate cancer diagnosis.

Cockle first voiced The Witcher protagonist in 2007 for the eponymous video game. The voice actor continued his role in 2011’s The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings and 2015’s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Cockle also played Chernobog and Totem Caller Hou Yi in SMITE.

At 2015’s Golden Joystick Awards, Cockle took home a Game Award for Best Performance for his portrayal of Geralt in The Witcher 3. It’s unknown if he will return to voice Geralt of Rivia for The Witcher 4 – codenamed Polaris or whether or not he’s involved in the upcoming remake of the first Witcher game.

Recently, The Witcher voice actor disclosed he had been undergoing prostate cancer treatment. He also encouraged those concerned about a probable diagnosis to schedule a doctor’s appointment.

The Witcher’s Doug Cockle undergoes prostate cancer treatment

On Twitter, Cockle announced he had received a prostate cancer diagnosis after a routine check-up. It’s unclear how long he has been undergoing treatment for his prostate cancer. In addition to revealing his own diagnosis, Cockle encouraged men over 50 to routinely get tested for prostate cancer.

In the United States, prostate cancer is the most common cancer for males – affecting 1 in 8 men. Unfortunately, the early stages of prostate cancer often go undetected, stressing the importance of regular exams.

In the tweet’s replies, fans offered their sympathy and wished him a speedy recovery from the awful disease. Thankfully, the voice actor claimed that everything has been “looking good so far.”

Doug also promoted Prostate Cancer UK’s website alongside his announcement and encouraged other men to do some more research if they’re in any of the risk groups and to get a health checkup to avoid a surprise diagnosis like the one he’d received.