Will The Witcher 4 have Gwent? CD Projekt chimes in

Here’s everything you need to know about whether or not the wildly popular card game Gwent will return in The Witcher 4.

The Witcher 4 was finally properly unveiled at the 2024 Game Awards, with developer DC Projekt Red sharing a cinematic trailer wherein Ciri was confirmed to be the protagonist of the upcoming instalment.

Following the success of The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt, there was much anticipation about the new game’s direction, particularly after the failed launch of Cyberpunk 2077.

While we now know a bit more about the narrative direction The Witcher 4 will take, gameplay is still largely a mystery. One key aspect of The Witcher 3’s gameplay that fans are eager to know about for The Witcher 4 is whether or not Gwent will return. For those curious, here is everything you need to know.

What is Gwent? The Witcher card game explained

CD Projekt RED Gwent has taken on a life of its own since The Witcher 3

While it’s not uncommon for games, particularly open-world or RPGs, to include some sort of mini-game within the title, The Witcher 3’s Gwent took on a life of its own.

The game is simple. You play against an opponent, select which deck you’d like to use and then battle it out.

Each unique deck is made up of different factions from the larger Witcher world, such as the Northern Realms and Nilfgardian Empire, and includes cards that have different abilities and power levels.

The game aims to have accumulated the highest overall score at the end of each round and you’ll need to win two to claim victory. Gwent became such a popular aspect of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt that the devs even released a standalone online experience completely focused on the mini-game.

There are three different types of attack-based cards in the game, Close Combat, Ranged Combat and Siege Cards. These cards are how you amass a greater score each round.

There are also weather cards that cancel out combat card points as well as other unique abilities such as medic, spy, decoy and more that spice up gameplay and can flip a match on its head in one move.

Will Gwent be in The Witcher 4?

Naturally, fans are eager to know more about whether or not Gwent will once again appear, with The Witcher 4 devs already discussing the topic despite the game still likely years away from launch.

In an interview with Easy Allies, The Witcher 4 Game Director Sebastian Kalemba and executive producer Gosia Mitręga teased that fans should expect to see Gwent appear in the new game.

Topic starts at 10:45 minute mark

While not completely confirming its inclusion, they first professed “we love Gwent” before Mitręga added that they “really love the game, and we also really carefully always listen to the community, which we [also] love.”

“I don’t think anyone will be disappointed,” she added while Kalemba then confirmed, “It’s a part of the experience, so absolutely.”

That’s everything we know about Gwent’s inclusion in The Witcher 4. However, be sure to check back in with this article as we keep you updated on all the latest news regarding Gwent’s incorporation into the upcoming game.