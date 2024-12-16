The Witcher 4 devs explain why Ciri’s voice actor changed amid controversy

Following the reveal of The Witcher 4, CD Projekt RED developers have confirmed to suspicious fans that Ciri has a new voice actor.

Fans of The Witcher franchise had their prayers answered early on in The Game Awards 2024. One of the first unveilings of the show was a lengthy trailer for The Witcher 4 which finally revealed Ciri will be the game’s protagonist.

In the trailer itself, it’s clear that some time has passed and the Ciri we see is older, wiser, and more hardened by years of walking The Path. It isn’t just Ciri’s appearance that has changed, however.

Players noted that the character sounded much different than when she last appeared in The Witcher 3 and there’s been some trepidation about that fact. Speaking with The Gamer, a representative from CD Projekt RED confirmed that Ciri did indeed have a new Voice Actor in the trailer for The Witcher 4.

CD Projekt Red Ciri’s new voice actor in The Witcher 4 will be Ciara Berkeley

Why did they change Ciri’s voice actor in The Witcher 4?

“Ciara Berkeley was cast as Ciri for The Witcher IV Cinematic Reveal Trailer,” A spokesperson confirmed in a statement. “Ciara is a talented actress who impressed us with her enthusiasm and vocal acting skills, and in this trailer, we believe she truly brought Ciri to life in a way that is both faithful to the character and exciting for fans of the series.”

While this initial statement made it seem as if Ciri’s new Voice Actor was tied solely to the trailer for The Witcher 4, CD Projekt RED confirmed that Berkeley would be voicing the character for the game’s full release as well. She replaces Jo Wyatt who voiced a younger Ciri in The Witcher 3.

In a Reddit thread discussing the change shortly after the trailer aired, fans of the franchise were split on the decision. “I wasn’t really a fan of the change when I first heard it, not that Ciara doesn’t sound good it’s just a change I’m not so sure on,” one user put forward.

Not everyone is concerned about Berkeley coming into the role, however. “I don’t necessarily mind that the voice actress changed. Jo Wyatt was really good as a younger Ciri but might have a hard time being as convincing as an adult Ciri that has toughened up a bit,” another player offered.

The discussion surrounding the change in voice actor for Ciri has been far more measured than the complaints of a female protagonist for The Witcher 4. Despite the setup at the end of the Blood and Wine expansion from its predecessor, criticisms of Ciri’s new role (and look) have gone viral.

For those not ready to say goodbye to Geralt of Rivia, it has been confirmed that the character will return in The Witcher 4. Unlike Ciri, Geralt’s original voice actor Doug Cockle will reprise his role.