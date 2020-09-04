The Witcher 3 to be free on PS5 and Xbox Series X for current owners

CD Projekt Red dev Marcin Momot has confirmed that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be made available on PS5 and Xbox Series X with some upgrades, revealing that it would be free for any current owners of the 2015 title.

Despite releasing back in 2015, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is continuing to pull in new players, partially thanks to Netflix's adaptation of the franchise with the new "The Witcher" TV series.

The iconic action RPG title, which has previously won numerous 'Game of the Year' awards, now looks set to make the leap to Next-Gen consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series X, later in the year.

CD Projekt Red developer Marcin Momot, confirmed that the Witcher 3 would be released on Ps5 and Xbox Series X, and shared that it would be receiving some upgrades, ahead of its release on next-gen platforms.

Revealed that the Witcher 3 development team would be adding more visual and technical improvements in-game to keep it up to date with the current industry standard.

"The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is coming to PC, Xbox Series X, and PS5 with a range of visual and technical improvements, including ray tracing and faster loading times," the CD Projekt Red dev announced.

Stay tuned for more info! pic.twitter.com/TygqDVgcOm — Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) September 4, 2020

He also shared that it would be free for players who currently own the game on Xbox One, Ps4, or PC to upgrade to this improved edition when it comes out.

Momot later confirmed some of the features that players can expect, also announcing that HDR would be coming to the PC version and that it will be made available for all versions of The Witcher 3.

It will be available for both, vanilla and GOTY/Complete, versions of the game. — Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) September 4, 2020

Although it is confirmed to be releasing on next-gen consoles, Marcin clarified that they simply are adding upgrades to the current version of the Witcher 3 and will not be remaking the entire game.

We're talking upagrades. We are not remaking the entire game. — Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) September 4, 2020

As of now, it is unclear if this upgraded version of The Witcher 3 will be available for the launch of both the Xbox Series X and Ps5, but the dev added that more information will shared before then.