The Walking Dead: Destinies game slammed for being “hilariously lazy”

The Walking Dead: Destinies is being slammed by fans online, with the new choose your own adventure gaming experience being dubbed “hilariously lazy” and that the devs put “no effort” into the animation of the new title.

The Walking Dead is one of the most beloved comic book and TV show franchises of all time. While the comics have a dedicated fanbase in their own right, the TV show universe expanded the love of the world to new heights.

Article continues after ad

With the flagship series only having finished up this year and multiple spin-offs on the way, there seems to be no stopping The Walking Dead. However, the latest video game to be released under the TWD banner is not winning over fans.

Article continues after ad

The Walking Dead: Destinies is a choose your own adventure title that allows players to experience the beloved TV series once more, this time giving you the chance to make your own choices and completely change the outcome of the show.

Article continues after ad

While the idea of the game had many fans eager for its release, the final product has left a lot to be desired. TWD: Destinies first launched on November 7 and is available on all consoles and PC.

While developer Flux Game Studio did manage to recreate some of the most iconic moments from the TV show, major performance bugs, graphics issues and more have left players slamming the game online.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

In a new Reddit post, one Destinies player uploaded a cutscene from the game, captioning the post, “I can’t believe this is a real cutscene from TWD Destinies.” Others shared similar sentiments with the original poster, writing in the comments, “All the cutscenes are like this lmao. They made no effort to animate anything.”

Article continues after ad

Others on Twitter have also been slamming the new game. One user wrote “bro The Walking Dead: Destines had so much potential. And they didn’t even f**king animate most of it, they f**king made it like a slideshow.”

Time will tell if the devs fix these major issues with the game. However, it appears that fans are extremely disappointed with the product as a whole.

Article continues after ad

For all the latest video game news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.