The Walking Dead Destinies: Release date, platforms & everything we know

Gamemill Entertainment and AMC have joined forces to create The Walking Dead Destinies. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming video game.

The zombie-themed AMC franchise continues to live on with upcoming spinoffs such as Daryl Dixon. The popular character’s very own series is set to premiere on September 10, 2023, on AMC and AMC+.

Additionally, Dead City follows Maggie and Negan throughout the two enemies’ journey through apocalyptic Manhattan to rescue her son.

Besides TV shows, The Walking Dead also has a library of video games. Keep reading to find out more about The Walking Dead Destines – a new video game strongly based on the Walking Dead TV series.

The Walking Dead Destinies is scheduled to release on November 14, 2023, with a $49.99 price point.

What is The Walking Dead Destinies about?

The third-person game will follow the first four seasons of the hit AMC show. In this narrative-focused game, players can “weave their own paths” by deciding who lives and dies.

In addition to Rick Grimes, you’ll be able to discover a dozen other characters like Shane, Michonne, Carol, and Daryl, and their respective abilities.

The Walking Dead Destinies trailer

On August 17, the game posted its official announcement trailer after being leaked days before.

“Begin your journey as Rick Grimes, waking alone in a hospital surrounded by the dead,” the trailer’s description reads. “Assemble allies and fight your way through the walker apocalypse across iconic locations from The Walking Dead, including Atlanta, the Greene family farm, the prison, and Woodbury.”

The Walking Dead Destinies platforms

The zombie-themed game will be available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

That’s everything we know about The Walking Dead Destinies. We will update this article once more information has been announced.

