The Texas Chainsaw Massacre tier list: Best family members and victims

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre game places you in the shoes of either a victim or a member of the notorious slaughter family and our tier list has a rundown of the best characters in the game.

Gun Interactive’s latest project is The Texas Chainsaw Massacre game, an asymmetrical horror title similar to the studios’ previous release Friday the 13th, and Behaviour Interactive’s Dead By Daylight.

Players are tasked with either surviving as the game‘s victims or stepping into the shoes of the Slaughter Family who will be relentlessly hunting down and picking off those trying to survive.

With five family members and five victims that all have their own unique abilities and playstyles, you may be wondering which characters are best to use in the game, so we’ve got you covered with our Texas Chainsaw Massacre tier list.

Gun Interactive Victims and family members all have unique abilities in the game.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre tier list

Every character in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre comes with distinct abilities that affect their play style, and some characters are more powerful than others when it comes to surviving and escaping or tracking down victims.

You can find our tier list for both the family members and victims below.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre Family Member Tier List

Tier Family Member S Sissy, Hitchhiker. A Johnny. B Cook. C Leatherface.

Series newcomer Sissy reigns supreme in the family member tier list. Fantastic speed and the handy ability to squeeze through gaps, combined with her ‘Bane’ ability that can poison items and any victim who picks them up, make Sissy a formidable force. Hitchhiker is a close second for the top spot having just as much speed as Sissy although he’s not quite as flexible.

While Johnny and Cook aren’t as powerful as Sissy and Hitchhiker, they’re still extremely useful thanks to Johnny’s ability to track victim footsteps, and Cook is one of the highest damage dealers in the game.

Surprisingly, Leatherface is the least effective killer at launch, despite being the face of the franchise. He’s the least flexible family member and his ability to destroy obstacles could easily backfire and accidentally separate you from the victim. As the only character that must be played in every match, however, it’s worth getting used to his play style.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre Victim Tier List

Tier Victim S Connie. A Ana, Sonny. B Leland. C Julie.

One of the core gameplay elements in matches is the puzzle minigames you’ll have to solve in order to unlock gates and doors across the map when you’re playing as a victim. Connie however, can bypass this thanks to her unique ‘Focused’ ability that will automatically open any lock in your way. This alone makes her the best victim in the game as you can swiftly escape the basement and easily open the exits to win the match.

Ana‘s ‘Pain Is Nothing’ ability gives her great damage reduction, and Sonny can detect and highlight the location of nearby sounds, which can be used to avoid incoming family members so while they’re not S-tier characters, they’re both extremely useful.

At the lower end of the victim tier list are Leland and Julie. Leland’s the least stealthy victim in the game, and while his ‘Life Saver’ skill allows him to stun an attacking family member it, unfortunately, doesn’t affect Leatherface. Julie sits in the bottom place as her ‘Ultimate Escape’ ability is the least team-friendly skill in the game, granting her immunity from tracking but it does little to aid others.

That’s our tier list for The Texas Chainsaw Massacre! While you’re here, why not check out our cross-platform guide for the game?