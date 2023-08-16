The Texas Chain Saw Massacre: Release date, trailer, plot, gameplay & more

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise has a new video game coming soon from the team behind Friday the 13th. Here’s everything we know about it so far.

Horror movie fans were excited when a Texas Chainsaw Massacre game was announced during The Game Awards 2021.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, whose title is specifically styled with a space as an homage to the original film, is the franchise’s first game since a little-played and controversial for its time 1982 Atari 2600 title.

It comes from Sumo Nottingham and Gun Interactive, the latter of which developed the soon-to-be completely defunct Friday the 13th: The Game. With the game releasing soon, here’s everything we know about it so far.

Texas Chain Saw Massacre release – When is it coming out?

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre releases on August 18, 2023 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. It will also be available on Game Pass day one.

The 2023 window was announced during the 2022 Xbox + Bethesda Showcase Extended before getting its official release date this March.

Notably, Gun Interactive has assured players that The Texas Chainsaw Massacre won’t meet the same untimely end as Friday the 13th. That game had its servers shut down in 2020 due to rights issues and will be delisted on December 31 when the license expires completely.

In an interview with PCGamesN, Gun Interactive creative director Ronnie Hobbs said the rights are far less complicated this time around. While he couldn’t get into specifics of what went wrong with the last game, Hobbs said the team has been working with Kim Henkel, who is the sole owner of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre IP.

Does The Texas Chain Saw Massacre have any trailers?

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre has received a couple of trailers, starting with the initial tease from The Game Awards 2021.

The first look at gameplay came in summer 2022. While Xbox’s showcase showed an edited version, Gun posted a full, uncensored version on its YouTube.

The most recent trailer was released about a month ahead of the game’s launch.

This final trailer shows the killers, victims, and brutal deaths players may face in the game.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre plot: How does the game connect to the films?

The official synopsis for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre reads: Take on the role of one of the notorious Slaughter family, or their victims, in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, a third-person asymmetrical horror experience based on the groundbreaking and iconic 1974 horror film. Experience the mad and macabre for yourself in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

The game is set a few months before the events of the original film and features a mix of returning and new characters.

It centers around the search for the older sister of Ana Flores, one of the game’s victims. Maria disappeared while on a road trip, and her college friends have joined her sister in the search for the missing young woman.

What to expect from Texas Chainsaw Massacre’s gameplay

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is an asymmetrical horror game similar to popular titles like Dead by Daylight and Left 4 Dead.

Fans of Friday the 13th: The Game will find plenty of similarities between The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Gun’s previous work. Like other games of the genre, it splits players into two categories, killers and victims.

Unique to this title is the fact that the entire Slaughter Family will be working together to find the victims, who will need to both steer clear of danger while locating the tools needed to escape to freedom.

The Slaughter Family consists of Leatherface, the Cook, and the Hitchhiker (with Edwin Neal reprising his role from the original film) alongside new characters Johnny and Sissy. Each has unique abilities that can be upgraded to make them more threatening.

In addition to Ana Flores, the other victims are Connie Taylor, Julie Crawford, Leland McKinney, and Sonny Williams. Like the killers, the victim has their own set of attributes, and players can equip and level up perks to fit their playstyle and make their characters stronger.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre’s maps will also take players to familiar locations like the family house and gas station.

