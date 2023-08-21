The Texas Chain Saw Massacre: How to unlock & upgrade skill tree

Wondering how you can unlock and upgrade the skill tree in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre game? Here’s everything you need to know about obtaining and improving this important element of the game.

The latest project from Gun Interactive, the studio behind the popular Friday the 13th adaption is The Texas Chain Saw Massacre game. This asymmetrical horror title plays in a similar way to Behaviour Interactive’s Dead By Daylight and splits players into one of two groups — the dangerous members of the Slaughter family, or the victims trying to survive.

Each character has a unique ability and players can also equip them with different perks by making use of the Texas Chain Saw Massacre’s skill tree, however, it isn’t immediately obvious how to unlock and upgrade this feature.

So, here’s exactly how you can do so in the game.

Gun Interactive Each character can be equipped with perks from the game’s skill tree.

How to unlock the skill tree in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

In order to unlock the skill tree in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre you need to play at least one match. Once you’ve completed your first game, the skill tree will be available to access via the ‘Customization’ tab in the game’s main menu or the match lobby.

How to upgrade the skill tree

Every time your character level’s up in the game, you’ll obtain 5 skill points that can be used to unlock perks on the skill tree. There are 2 kinds of perks available, guaranteed and randomized. The guaranteed perks for each character will always remain in the same position even if you respec all of your skills, whereas a randomized perk will be native to one of the other characters in the game and is subject to change.

There are multiple paths a skill tree can take in the game and depending on the perks you select, certain paths will become blocked off as you progress. If you’re aiming to upgrade the skill tree, we’d recommend acquiring approximately 50 skills points simply by playing the game, and then you’ll have enough to unlock an entire path worth of perks.

It’s also worth noting that if you ever feel like changing your perks, you can easily respec your character by selecting the ‘Respec’ button, which will reset your entire skill tree at no additional cost. This is a great feature as it encourages experimenting with different play styles in the game.

That’s everything you need to know about unlocking and upgrading the skill tree in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. While you’re here, why not check out our cross-platform guide for the game?