The Steam Awards 2021: How to vote, nominees, free rewards

The Steam Awards 2021 have arrived — here’s how you can vote in the annual awards, the nominated games, and the free rewards on offer for doing so.
It might not be on the same scale as The Game Awards, but The Steam Awards are still a great honor for any game to win. It’s often a fan contest, based on votes from the players themselves, highlighting the best experiences in 2021.
It also coincides with the platform’s annual Winter Sale, which gives players big bargains during the holiday season on their favorite titles.
Here’s what you need to know about The Steam Awards 2021, including how you can vote, the nominees and winners, and the free rewards on offer for taking part.
Advertisement
How to vote in The Steam Awards 2021
Voting in The Steam Awards is easy, and if you’re a collectionist on the gaming platform there’s extra incentive to do so. Here’s how you vote:
- Log into Steam.
- Click on The Steam Awards 2021 on the store homepage
- Scroll down to vote in each individual category
- Once you finish voting, you should receive some free rewards
Voting is open until January 3, 2022, so get in quick to push your favorite games across the line and earn some free rewards for your Steam profile.
Announcing your #SteamAwards 🧡 nominees for Game of the Year!
These were the best games of the year, hands down. You spent a lot of time playing it, a lot of time thinking about it, and a lot of time talking about it… and it's almost time to vote!https://t.co/4PwJwbVXvn pic.twitter.com/J7NBvol5IA
— Steam (@Steam) December 22, 2021
How to claim free rewards during The Steam Awards 2021
Just by voting in The Steam Awards 2021, you can earn free rewards in the form of random cards which you can use to craft badges on your Steam profile.
- Read More: The 10 best games of 2021
Each vote you cast will grant you one card from the Winter Sale Trading Cards set. There are 10 cards, named after each of the categories. You can earn duplicates, so if you want to complete your badges, you’ll need to trade with friends or buy cards on the Community Market.
Advertisement
Once you have a set of 10 cards, you can craft them into the Steam Winter 2021 badge. This badge is upgradeable up to five times, and each time you’ll earn some Profile XP which goes towards increasing the size of your friends list and more.
The Steam Awards 2021: All nominees and winners
Game of the Year
- Valheim
- New World
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Resident Evil Village
- Forza Horizon 5
VR Game of the Year
- Sniper Elite VR
- Cooking Simulator VR
- Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond
- I Expect You To Die 2
- Blair Witch VR
Labor of Love
- Dota 2
- Terraria
- Rust
- No Man’s Sky
- Apex Legends
Better With Friends
- Valheim
- Back 4 Blood
- Halo Infinite
- It Takes Two
- Crab Game
Outstanding Visual Style
- Psychonauts 2
- Subnautica: Below Zero
- Little Nightmares II
- Bright Memory: Infinite
- Forza Horizon 5
Most Innovative Gameplay
- Inscryption
- Twelve Minutes
- Moncage
- Deathloop
- Loop Hero
Best Game You Suck At
- World War Z: Aftermath
- Naraka: Bladepoint
- Nioh 2
- Age of Empires IV
- Battlefield 2042
Best Soundtrack
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…
- Persona 5 Strikers
- Guilty Gear Strive
- Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles
Outstanding Story-Rich Game
- Life Is Strange: True Colors
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Resident Evil Village
- Days Gone
- Mass Effect
Sit Back And Relax
- Unpacking
- Potion Craft
- Farming Simulator 22
- Townscaper
- Dorfromantik