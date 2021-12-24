 The Steam Awards 2021: How to vote, nominees, free rewards - Dexerto
The Steam Awards 2021: How to vote, nominees, free rewards

Published: 24/Dec/2021 3:00

by Andrew Amos
The Steam Awards 2021 have arrived ⁠— here’s how you can vote in the annual awards, the nominated games, and the free rewards on offer for doing so.

It might not be on the same scale as The Game Awards, but The Steam Awards are still a great honor for any game to win. It’s often a fan contest, based on votes from the players themselves, highlighting the best experiences in 2021.

It also coincides with the platform’s annual Winter Sale, which gives players big bargains during the holiday season on their favorite titles.

Here’s what you need to know about The Steam Awards 2021, including how you can vote, the nominees and winners, and the free rewards on offer for taking part.

The Steam Awards are back for 2021.

How to vote in The Steam Awards 2021

Voting in The Steam Awards is easy, and if you’re a collectionist on the gaming platform there’s extra incentive to do so. Here’s how you vote:

  1. Log into Steam.
  2. Click on The Steam Awards 2021 on the store homepage
  3. Scroll down to vote in each individual category
  4. Once you finish voting, you should receive some free rewards

Voting is open until January 3, 2022, so get in quick to push your favorite games across the line and earn some free rewards for your Steam profile.

How to claim free rewards during The Steam Awards 2021

Just by voting in The Steam Awards 2021, you can earn free rewards in the form of random cards which you can use to craft badges on your Steam profile.

Each vote you cast will grant you one card from the Winter Sale Trading Cards set. There are 10 cards, named after each of the categories. You can earn duplicates, so if you want to complete your badges, you’ll need to trade with friends or buy cards on the Community Market.

Once you have a set of 10 cards, you can craft them into the Steam Winter 2021 badge. This badge is upgradeable up to five times, and each time you’ll earn some Profile XP which goes towards increasing the size of your friends list and more.

The Steam Awards 2021: All nominees and winners

Game of the Year

  • Valheim
  • New World
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Forza Horizon 5

VR Game of the Year

  • Sniper Elite VR
  • Cooking Simulator VR
  • Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond
  • I Expect You To Die 2
  • Blair Witch VR

Labor of Love

  • Dota 2
  • Terraria
  • Rust
  • No Man’s Sky
  • Apex Legends

Better With Friends

  • Valheim
  • Back 4 Blood
  • Halo Infinite
  • It Takes Two
  • Crab Game

Outstanding Visual Style

  • Psychonauts 2
  • Subnautica: Below Zero
  • Little Nightmares II
  • Bright Memory: Infinite
  • Forza Horizon 5

Most Innovative Gameplay

  • Inscryption
  • Twelve Minutes
  • Moncage
  • Deathloop
  • Loop Hero

Best Game You Suck At

  • World War Z: Aftermath
  • Naraka: Bladepoint
  • Nioh 2
  • Age of Empires IV
  • Battlefield 2042

Best Soundtrack

  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…
  • Persona 5 Strikers
  • Guilty Gear Strive
  • Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles

Outstanding Story-Rich Game

  • Life Is Strange: True Colors
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Days Gone
  • Mass Effect

Sit Back And Relax

  • Unpacking
  • Potion Craft
  • Farming Simulator 22
  • Townscaper
  • Dorfromantik
