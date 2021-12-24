The Steam Awards 2021: How to vote, nominees, free rewards

The Steam Awards 2021 have arrived ⁠— here’s how you can vote in the annual awards, the nominated games, and the free rewards on offer for doing so.

It might not be on the same scale as The Game Awards, but The Steam Awards are still a great honor for any game to win. It’s often a fan contest, based on votes from the players themselves, highlighting the best experiences in 2021.

It also coincides with the platform’s annual Winter Sale, which gives players big bargains during the holiday season on their favorite titles.

Here’s what you need to know about The Steam Awards 2021, including how you can vote, the nominees and winners, and the free rewards on offer for taking part.

How to vote in The Steam Awards 2021

Voting in The Steam Awards is easy, and if you’re a collectionist on the gaming platform there’s extra incentive to do so. Here’s how you vote:

Log into Steam. Click on The Steam Awards 2021 on the store homepage Scroll down to vote in each individual category Once you finish voting, you should receive some free rewards

Voting is open until January 3, 2022, so get in quick to push your favorite games across the line and earn some free rewards for your Steam profile.

Announcing your #SteamAwards 🧡 nominees for Game of the Year! These were the best games of the year, hands down. You spent a lot of time playing it, a lot of time thinking about it, and a lot of time talking about it… and it's almost time to vote!https://t.co/4PwJwbVXvn pic.twitter.com/J7NBvol5IA — Steam (@Steam) December 22, 2021

How to claim free rewards during The Steam Awards 2021

Just by voting in The Steam Awards 2021, you can earn free rewards in the form of random cards which you can use to craft badges on your Steam profile.

Each vote you cast will grant you one card from the Winter Sale Trading Cards set. There are 10 cards, named after each of the categories. You can earn duplicates, so if you want to complete your badges, you’ll need to trade with friends or buy cards on the Community Market.

Once you have a set of 10 cards, you can craft them into the Steam Winter 2021 badge. This badge is upgradeable up to five times, and each time you’ll earn some Profile XP which goes towards increasing the size of your friends list and more.

The Steam Awards 2021: All nominees and winners

Game of the Year

Valheim

New World

Cyberpunk 2077

Resident Evil Village

Forza Horizon 5

VR Game of the Year

Sniper Elite VR

Cooking Simulator VR

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond

I Expect You To Die 2

Blair Witch VR

Labor of Love

Dota 2

Terraria

Rust

No Man’s Sky

Apex Legends

Better With Friends

Valheim

Back 4 Blood

Halo Infinite

It Takes Two

Crab Game

Outstanding Visual Style

Psychonauts 2

Subnautica: Below Zero

Little Nightmares II

Bright Memory: Infinite

Forza Horizon 5

Most Innovative Gameplay

Inscryption

Twelve Minutes

Moncage

Deathloop

Loop Hero

Best Game You Suck At

World War Z: Aftermath

Naraka: Bladepoint

Nioh 2

Age of Empires IV

Battlefield 2042

Best Soundtrack

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…

Persona 5 Strikers

Guilty Gear Strive

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles

Outstanding Story-Rich Game

Life Is Strange: True Colors

Cyberpunk 2077

Resident Evil Village

Days Gone

Mass Effect

Sit Back And Relax